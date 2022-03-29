Dani Drews and Bethania De La Cruz retained their captains’ roles as Athletes Unlimited Volleyball heads into its third week in Dallas.

Also serving as team leaders this week are Karsta Lowe, who was a captain the first week, and Sheilla Castro.

The schedule for the third week:
Wednesday — Drews vs. Lowe, De La Cruz vs. Sheilla
Friday — Sheilla vs. Lowe, Drews vs. De La Cruz
Saturday — Sheilla vs. Drews, Lowe vs. De La Cruz

The scores from the second week:

On Wednesday, De La Cruz beat Team (Natalia) Valentin-Anderson 80-75 and also won 25-23, 25-20, 30-32. De La Cruz had 22 kills and 18 digs and Erin Fairs had 14 kills and 12 digs.

In the nightcap, Team Drews beat Team (Lauren) Stivrins 69=64, 19-25, 25-22, 25-17 in matches. Drews had 16 kills and Carli Lloyd had 27 assists and seven digs.

Friday, De La Cruz had an Athletes Unlimited-record 27 kills, but her team lost 71–70 to team Team Stivrins. Team Stivrins won the match 26-24, 25-21, 20-25. Aury Cruz had the previous record of 26 kills. Cassidy Lichtman had 11 kills and 15 digs to lead Team Stivrins.

In the second match, Valentin-Anderson beat Drews 70-66 and 25-21, 20-25, 25-20. Valentin-Anderson had 33 assists and 13 digs and Lowe had 18 kills and 12 digs. Drews had 18 kills and eight digs and Cruz had nine kills and six digs. Amanda Benson had 19 digs.

Leah Edmond hits against the block of Lianna Sybeldon and Karsta Lowe during second-week AU action

Saturday, Valentin-Anderson beat Stivrins 73-70, 25-22, 25-23, 23-25. Lowe had 15 kills and 10 digs. Leah Edmond had 19 kills for Stivrins.

In the final match of the week, De La Cruz beat Drews 68-57 with set scores of 18-25, 25-9, 25-23. De La Cruz and Sheilla Castro had 17 kills each. De La Cruz had 12 digs and Castro nine and Nootsara Tomkom had 36 assists. Drews led her team with 15 kills and two blocks.

After two weeks, De La Cruz, the Dominican Republic star, leads with 1,779 points. Lowe is second with 1,455, followed by Drews (1,413) and Sheilla (1,391). Click here for a complete look at the leaderboard.

Each week the top four players conduct a player draft. Here are this week’s teams:

TEAM DE LA CRUZ
Facilitator: Laurie Corbelli
Bethania De La Cruz, Outside Hitter
Carli Lloyd, Setter
Nomaris Vélez Agosto, Libero
Falyn Fonoimoana, Opposite
Deja McClendon, Outside Hitter
Taylor Morgan, Middle Blocker
Rachael Fara, Middle Blocker
Erica Wilson, Opposite
Ray Santos, Setter
Noami Santos-Lamb, Outside Hitter
TEAM LOWE
Facilitator: Joe Trinsey
Karsta Lowe, Opposite
Lindsay Stalzer, Outside Hitter
Madison Villines, Outside Hitter
Taylor Sandbothe, Middle Blocker
Jenna Rosenthal, Middle Blocker
Amanda Benson, Libero
Alisha Childress, Setter
Taylor Bruns Tegenrot, Setter
Sha’Dare McNeal, Opposite
Tina Boe, Middle Blocker
Naya Crittenden, Opposite
TEAM DREWS
Facilitator: Michelle Chatman-Smith
Dani Drews, Outside Hitter
Leah Edmond, Outside Hitter
Cassidy Lichtman, Outside Hitter
Natalia Valentin-Anderson, Setter
Morgan Hentz, Libero
Ronika Stone, Middle Blocker
Lianna Sybeldon, Middle Blocker
Jamie Peterson, Outside Hitter
Tori Dilfer, Setter
Emma Willis, Middle Blocker
Niki Withers, Opposite
TEAM SHEILLA
Facilitator: Deitre Collins Parker
Sheilla Castro, Opposite
Nootsara Tomkom, Setter
Erin Fairs, Outside Hitter
Kalei Mau, Outside Hitter
Eri Xue, Middle Blocker
Ali Bastianelli, Middle Blocker
Molly McCage, Middle Blocker
Taylor Fricano, Opposite
Hana Lishman, Libero
Aury Cruz, Outside Hitter
Val Nichol, Setter

