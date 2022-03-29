Dani Drews and Bethania De La Cruz retained their captains’ roles as Athletes Unlimited Volleyball heads into its third week in Dallas.

Also serving as team leaders this week are Karsta Lowe, who was a captain the first week, and Sheilla Castro.

The schedule for the third week:

Wednesday — Drews vs. Lowe, De La Cruz vs. Sheilla

Friday — Sheilla vs. Lowe, Drews vs. De La Cruz

Saturday — Sheilla vs. Drews, Lowe vs. De La Cruz

Want to watch? We have the links in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

The scores from the second week:

On Wednesday, De La Cruz beat Team (Natalia) Valentin-Anderson 80-75 and also won 25-23, 25-20, 30-32. De La Cruz had 22 kills and 18 digs and Erin Fairs had 14 kills and 12 digs.

In the nightcap, Team Drews beat Team (Lauren) Stivrins 69=64, 19-25, 25-22, 25-17 in matches. Drews had 16 kills and Carli Lloyd had 27 assists and seven digs.

Friday, De La Cruz had an Athletes Unlimited-record 27 kills, but her team lost 71–70 to team Team Stivrins. Team Stivrins won the match 26-24, 25-21, 20-25. Aury Cruz had the previous record of 26 kills. Cassidy Lichtman had 11 kills and 15 digs to lead Team Stivrins.

In the second match, Valentin-Anderson beat Drews 70-66 and 25-21, 20-25, 25-20. Valentin-Anderson had 33 assists and 13 digs and Lowe had 18 kills and 12 digs. Drews had 18 kills and eight digs and Cruz had nine kills and six digs. Amanda Benson had 19 digs.

Saturday, Valentin-Anderson beat Stivrins 73-70, 25-22, 25-23, 23-25. Lowe had 15 kills and 10 digs. Leah Edmond had 19 kills for Stivrins.

In the final match of the week, De La Cruz beat Drews 68-57 with set scores of 18-25, 25-9, 25-23. De La Cruz and Sheilla Castro had 17 kills each. De La Cruz had 12 digs and Castro nine and Nootsara Tomkom had 36 assists. Drews led her team with 15 kills and two blocks.

After two weeks, De La Cruz, the Dominican Republic star, leads with 1,779 points. Lowe is second with 1,455, followed by Drews (1,413) and Sheilla (1,391). Click here for a complete look at the leaderboard.

Each week the top four players conduct a player draft. Here are this week’s teams:

TEAM DE LA CRUZ

Facilitator: Laurie Corbelli

Bethania De La Cruz, Outside Hitter

Carli Lloyd, Setter

Nomaris Vélez Agosto, Libero

Falyn Fonoimoana, Opposite

Deja McClendon, Outside Hitter

Taylor Morgan, Middle Blocker

Rachael Fara, Middle Blocker

Erica Wilson, Opposite

Ray Santos, Setter

Noami Santos-Lamb, Outside Hitter

TEAM LOWE

Facilitator: Joe Trinsey

Karsta Lowe, Opposite

Lindsay Stalzer, Outside Hitter

Madison Villines, Outside Hitter

Taylor Sandbothe, Middle Blocker

Jenna Rosenthal, Middle Blocker

Amanda Benson, Libero

Alisha Childress, Setter

Taylor Bruns Tegenrot, Setter

Sha’Dare McNeal, Opposite

Tina Boe, Middle Blocker

Naya Crittenden, Opposite

TEAM DREWS

Facilitator: Michelle Chatman-Smith

Dani Drews, Outside Hitter

Leah Edmond, Outside Hitter

Cassidy Lichtman, Outside Hitter

Natalia Valentin-Anderson, Setter

Morgan Hentz, Libero

Ronika Stone, Middle Blocker

Lianna Sybeldon, Middle Blocker

Jamie Peterson, Outside Hitter

Tori Dilfer, Setter

Emma Willis, Middle Blocker

Niki Withers, Opposite

TEAM SHEILLA

Facilitator: Deitre Collins Parker

Sheilla Castro, Opposite

Nootsara Tomkom, Setter

Erin Fairs, Outside Hitter

Kalei Mau, Outside Hitter

Eri Xue, Middle Blocker

Ali Bastianelli, Middle Blocker

Molly McCage, Middle Blocker

Taylor Fricano, Opposite

Hana Lishman, Libero

Aury Cruz, Outside Hitter

Val Nichol, Setter