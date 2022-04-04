As Athletes Unlimited Volleyball heads into its fourth week of the five-week season in Dallas, the captains have all been in those roles at least once before.

Dani Drews, the former Utah All-American and versatile left-hander, leads the standings with 2,374 points.

Seasoned-veteran Bethania De La Cruz, the Dominican star is next with 2,289.

Sheilla Castro, the Brazilian Olympian and mother of young twins, has 2,142.

Natalia Valentin-Anderson, the Puerto Rican setter, is fourth with 2,017.

Just off the pace is former Kentucky All-American Leah Edmond at 1,876.

Who they chose in this week’s draft follows.

Week 4 schedule:

Wednesday — Team Sheilla vs. Team De La Cruz, 6 p.m. AU stream; Team Drews vs. Team Valentin-Anderson, 8:30 p.m. AU stream

Friday — Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, 7 p.m. FS2; Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews, 10 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Saturday — Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Sheila, 5 p.m. AU stream; Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, 8 p.m. FS2

Week 3 results:

March 30 — Team Drews beat Team (Karsta) Lowe 75-66. Drews also won 25-27, 25-21, 25-18, as Edmond had 18 kills and 12 digs and Drews had 13 kills and 16 digs. Valentin-Anderson had 41 assists and 14 digs.

In the nightcap, Team Castro beat Team De La Cruz 72-61, including 22-25, 25-18, 25-18. Castro led with 16 kills as she served as a captain for the first time. De La Cruz led her team with 14 kills and seven digs.

April 1 — Team Sheilla beat a Lowe-less Team Lowe 83-81, the highest scoring match in the two seasons of AU. Sheilla won the sets 19-25, 25-19, 39-37 behind 23 kills by the captain, who had 11 digs and three blocks. Team Lowe, playing without Lowe, got 17 kills from Lindsay Stalzer.

Team Drews then swept Team De La Cruz 77-59 and 25-17, 27-25 25-17. Drews had 20 kills, four digs and two blocks. De La Cruz had 13 kills and nine digs.

April 2 — Drews beat Sheilla 73-67 as Drews had 11 kills and 11 digs in the 25-20, 23-25, 25-22 outcome. Erin Fairs had 11 kills and 12 digs for Sheilla.

And the week concluded with a 63-61 comeback victory for Team Lowe over De La Cruz. Villines had 15 kills.

Week 5 teams:

Team Drews

Facilitator: Joe Trinsey

Dani Drews, Outside Hitter

Madison Villines, Outside Hitter

Morgan Hentz, Libero

Carli Lloyd, Setter

Taylor Sandbothe, Middle Blocker

Sha’Dare McNeal, Opposite

Erica Wilson, Opposite

Rachael Fara, Middle Blocker

Deja McClendon, Outside Hitter

Tina Boe, Middle Blocker

Val Nichol, Setter

Team De La Cruz

Facilitator: Michelle Chatman-Smith

Bethania De La Cruz, Outside Hitter

Cassidy Lichtman, Outside Hitter

Molly McCage, Middle Blocker

Ronika Stone, Middle Blocker

Nomaris Vélez Agosto, Libero

Taylor Fricano, Opposite

Alisha Childress, Setter

Emma Willis, Opposite

Taylor Bruns Tegenrot, Setter

Noami Santos-Lamb, Outside Hitter

Niki Withers, Outside Hitter

Team Sheilla

Facilitator: Joe Trinsey

Sheilla Castro, Opposite

Nootsara Tomkom, Setter

Lindsay Stalzer, Outside Hitter

Eri Xue, Middle Blocker

Ali Bastianelli, Middle Blocker

Aury Cruz, Outside Hitter

Kalei Mau, Outside Hitter

Taylor Morgan, Middle Blocker

Ray Santos, Setter

Karsta Lowe, Oppposite

Hana Lishman, Libero

Team Valentin-Anderson

Facilitator: Laurie Corbelli

Natalia Valentin-Anderson, Setter

Leah Edmond, Outside Hitter

Erin Fairs, Outside Hitter

Jenna Rosenthal, Middle Blocker

Lianna Sybeldon, Middle Blocker

Amanda Benson, Libero

Falyn Fonoimoana, Opposite

Jaime Peterson, Outside Hitter

Naya Crittenden, Opposite

Tori Dilfer, Setter