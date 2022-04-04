As Athletes Unlimited Volleyball heads into its fourth week of the five-week season in Dallas, the captains have all been in those roles at least once before.
Dani Drews, the former Utah All-American and versatile left-hander, leads the standings with 2,374 points.
Seasoned-veteran Bethania De La Cruz, the Dominican star is next with 2,289.
Sheilla Castro, the Brazilian Olympian and mother of young twins, has 2,142.
Natalia Valentin-Anderson, the Puerto Rican setter, is fourth with 2,017.
Just off the pace is former Kentucky All-American Leah Edmond at 1,876.
Who they chose in this week’s draft follows.
Week 4 schedule:
Wednesday — Team Sheilla vs. Team De La Cruz, 6 p.m. AU stream; Team Drews vs. Team Valentin-Anderson, 8:30 p.m. AU stream
Friday — Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, 7 p.m. FS2; Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews, 10 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Saturday — Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Sheila, 5 p.m. AU stream; Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, 8 p.m. FS2
Week 3 results:
March 30 — Team Drews beat Team (Karsta) Lowe 75-66. Drews also won 25-27, 25-21, 25-18, as Edmond had 18 kills and 12 digs and Drews had 13 kills and 16 digs. Valentin-Anderson had 41 assists and 14 digs.
In the nightcap, Team Castro beat Team De La Cruz 72-61, including 22-25, 25-18, 25-18. Castro led with 16 kills as she served as a captain for the first time. De La Cruz led her team with 14 kills and seven digs.
April 1 — Team Sheilla beat a Lowe-less Team Lowe 83-81, the highest scoring match in the two seasons of AU. Sheilla won the sets 19-25, 25-19, 39-37 behind 23 kills by the captain, who had 11 digs and three blocks. Team Lowe, playing without Lowe, got 17 kills from Lindsay Stalzer.
Team Drews then swept Team De La Cruz 77-59 and 25-17, 27-25 25-17. Drews had 20 kills, four digs and two blocks. De La Cruz had 13 kills and nine digs.
April 2 — Drews beat Sheilla 73-67 as Drews had 11 kills and 11 digs in the 25-20, 23-25, 25-22 outcome. Erin Fairs had 11 kills and 12 digs for Sheilla.
And the week concluded with a 63-61 comeback victory for Team Lowe over De La Cruz. Villines had 15 kills.