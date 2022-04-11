Athletes Unlimited Volleyball wraps up its second season Thursday-Friday-Saturday in Dallas and Bethania De La Cruz appears to be a runaway winner in the points race.

Cruz has 3,361 points after the first four weeks. Dani Drews is next at 2,806, and they are both captains this week.

Sheilla Castro is in third with 2,799, but she has retired and left to go home to Brazil for a wedding.

So the other two captain spots went to fourth-place Natalia Valentin-Anderson (2,778) and Cassidy Lichtman, a first-time captain who has made a late surge and is fifth with 2,528 points.

The captains last week were Sheilla, De La Cruz, Drews and Valetin-Anderson.

On Wednesday, De La Cruz hit .330 as a team and swept Sheilla 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 for a total win of 75-60. And De La Cruz led with 15 kills, 12 digs and four aces.

In the second match, Team Valentin-Anderson beat Team Drews 25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 72-61 overall. Leah Edmond the winners with 13 kills, eight digs and two blocks. Erin Fairs had 10 kills and 16 digs. Drews led her team with 18 kills, seven digs and two aces.

Friday, Jenna Rosenthal led Valentin-Anderson with 16 kills as her team beat De La Cruz 22-25, 25-23, 25-21 (72-69). Rosenthal hit .591 and had two blocks and two digs. Valentin-Anderson had 48 assists, 17 digs, a block, two kills and three aces. Edmond had 15 kills and 10 digs.

In the nightcap, Sheilla blasted Drews 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 (75-56) behind 12 kills and 13 digs by Lindsay Stalzer. Aury Cruz had nine kills and 15 digs. Drews had 13 kills and 10 digs, Carli Lloyd had 27 assists and 18 digs, and Morgan Hentz had 20 digs.

Saturday, Sheilla went out in style, as her team swept Valentin-Anderson 75-54. Sheilla had 10 kills, two digs and two assists in her last pro match. Stalzer had 12 kills and seven digs. Edmond led Valentin-Anderson with 12 kills and nine digs.

In the second match, De La Cruz beat Drews 73-64. De La Cruz had 18 kills. Drews had 18 kills.

This week’s schedule

Thursday

Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Drews, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Team De La Cruz vs. Team Lichtman, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Friday

Team Lichtman vs. Team Drews, 7 p.m., FS2

Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Saturday

Team Lichtman vs. Team Valentin-Anderson, 7 p.m., AU Digital Platforms

Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network

This week’s rosters

TEAM DE LA CRUZ

Facilitator: Michelle Chatman-Smith

Bethania De La Cruz, Outside Hitter

Nootsara Tomkom, Setter

Aury Cruz, Outside Hitter

Jenna Rosenthal, Middle Blocker

Ronika Stone, Middle Blocker

Kalei Mau, Outside Hitter

Nomaris Vélez Agosto, Libero

Tori Dilfer, Setter

Rachael Fara, Middle Blocker

Naya Crittenden, Opposite

TEAM DREWS

Facilitator: Deitre Collins-Parker

Dani Drews, Outside Hitter

Erin Fairs, Outside Hitter

Taylor Fricano, Opposite

Molly McCage, Middle Blocker

Ray Santos, Setter

Lianna Sybeldon, Middle Blocker

Deja McClendon, Outside Hitter

Taylor Bruns Tegenrot, Setter

Niki Withers, Opposite

Hana Lishman, Libero

TEAM VALENTIN-ANDERSON

Facilitator: Laurie Corbelli

Natalia Valentin-Anderson, Setter

Lindsay Stalzer, Outside Hitter

Madison Villines, Outside Hitter

Erica Wilson, Opposite

Taylor Sandbothe, Middle Blocker

Eri Xue, Middle Blocker

Taylor Morgan, Middle Blocker

Amanda Benson, Libero

Val Nichol, Setter

Noami Santos-Lamb, Outside Hitter

TEAM LICHTMAN

Facilitator: Joe Trinsey

Cassidy Lichtman, Outside Hitter

Leah Edmond, Outside Hitter

Falyn Fonoimoana, Opposite

Alisha Childress, Setter

Morgan Hentz, Libero

Ali Bastianelli, Middle Blocker

Emma Willis, Middle Blocker

Jamie Peterson, Outside Hitter

Carli Lloyd, Setter

Tina Boe, Middle Blocker

