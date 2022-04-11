The captains last week were Sheilla, De La Cruz, Drews and Valetin-Anderson.
On Wednesday, De La Cruz hit .330 as a team and swept Sheilla 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 for a total win of 75-60. And De La Cruz led with 15 kills, 12 digs and four aces.
In the second match, Team Valentin-Anderson beat Team Drews 25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 72-61 overall. Leah Edmond the winners with 13 kills, eight digs and two blocks. Erin Fairs had 10 kills and 16 digs. Drews led her team with 18 kills, seven digs and two aces.
Friday, Jenna Rosenthal led Valentin-Anderson with 16 kills as her team beat De La Cruz 22-25, 25-23, 25-21 (72-69). Rosenthal hit .591 and had two blocks and two digs. Valentin-Anderson had 48 assists, 17 digs, a block, two kills and three aces. Edmond had 15 kills and 10 digs.
In the nightcap, Sheilla blasted Drews 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 (75-56) behind 12 kills and 13 digs by Lindsay Stalzer. Aury Cruz had nine kills and 15 digs. Drews had 13 kills and 10 digs, Carli Lloyd had 27 assists and 18 digs, and Morgan Hentz had 20 digs.
Saturday, Sheilla went out in style, as her team swept Valentin-Anderson 75-54. Sheilla had 10 kills, two digs and two assists in her last pro match. Stalzer had 12 kills and seven digs. Edmond led Valentin-Anderson with 12 kills and nine digs.
In the second match, De La Cruz beat Drews 73-64. De La Cruz had 18 kills. Drews had 18 kills.
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Drews, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Team De La Cruz vs. Team Lichtman, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network Friday
Team Lichtman vs. Team Drews, 7 p.m., FS2
Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network Saturday
Team Lichtman vs. Team Valentin-Anderson, 7 p.m., AU Digital Platforms
Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network
This week’s rosters
TEAM DE LA CRUZ
Facilitator: Michelle Chatman-Smith
Bethania De La Cruz, Outside Hitter
Nootsara Tomkom, Setter
Aury Cruz, Outside Hitter
Jenna Rosenthal, Middle Blocker
Ronika Stone, Middle Blocker
Kalei Mau, Outside Hitter
Nomaris Vélez Agosto, Libero
Tori Dilfer, Setter
Rachael Fara, Middle Blocker
Naya Crittenden, Opposite
TEAM DREWS
Facilitator: Deitre Collins-Parker
Dani Drews, Outside Hitter
Erin Fairs, Outside Hitter
Taylor Fricano, Opposite
Molly McCage, Middle Blocker
Ray Santos, Setter
Lianna Sybeldon, Middle Blocker
Deja McClendon, Outside Hitter
Taylor Bruns Tegenrot, Setter
Niki Withers, Opposite
Hana Lishman, Libero
TEAM VALENTIN-ANDERSON
Facilitator: Laurie Corbelli
Natalia Valentin-Anderson, Setter
Lindsay Stalzer, Outside Hitter
Madison Villines, Outside Hitter
Erica Wilson, Opposite
Taylor Sandbothe, Middle Blocker
Eri Xue, Middle Blocker
Taylor Morgan, Middle Blocker
Amanda Benson, Libero
Val Nichol, Setter
Noami Santos-Lamb, Outside Hitter
TEAM LICHTMAN
Facilitator: Joe Trinsey
Cassidy Lichtman, Outside Hitter
Leah Edmond, Outside Hitter
Falyn Fonoimoana, Opposite
Alisha Childress, Setter
Morgan Hentz, Libero
Ali Bastianelli, Middle Blocker
Emma Willis, Middle Blocker
Jamie Peterson, Outside Hitter
Carli Lloyd, Setter
Tina Boe, Middle Blocker