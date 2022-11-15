Big changes are coming to Athletes Unlimited Volleyball.

The pro venture, which has competed in Dallas the past two springs, is taking the spring of 2023 of and moving its season to the fall.

That means it will go up against NCAA volleyball. It is also expected that AU will play in different sites in its next season as compared to staying in Dallas as it did in 2021 and 2022.

AU announced that is has a “new media rights agreement with ESPN … in October and November, the full 30-match championship season will air exclusively live on ESPN’s television networks and ESPN+. This marks an expansion of Athletes Unlimited’s relationship with ESPN, which exclusively carries its softball and lacrosse competitions. ESPN’s coverage of Athletes Unlimited Volleyball in the fall will complement its coverage of NCAA women’s volleyball at the same time of year.”

AU is also planning an exhibition tour next March 23-April 21 that will include 15 of its players playing matches at some major NCAA powers: Louisville, Ohio State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Texas, Baylor and Penn State and the HBCU Howard.

