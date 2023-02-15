Add Atlanta to the list of Pro Volleyball Federation franchises.

The women’s pro league, which starts in the spring of 2024, announced Wednesday that Atlanta joins Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Omaha, Nebraska, on what is expected to be a list of eight cities for the inaugural season.

The team ownership will be spearheaded by Atlanta businesswoman Colleen Durham Craig. Craig is the founder and Managing Partner of Rally Sports Management, which invests in and operates sports and sports-related properties.

The former Cornell volleyball player and track athletes has spent the past eight years in the sport, as founder and CEO of RallyVB.com.

“Women’s professional volleyball is the largest untapped market in pro sports in the United States, and I am so excited about what Pro Volleyball Federation is building,” Craig said in a PVF news release.

“Volleyball is a fast-paced, high-flying sport that features incredible athletes competing at the highest level and is compelling to sports fans across a variety of demographics. Atlanta is going to fall in love with the sport and the incredible athletes who play it.”

Craig attended Harvard Business School and has been integral in building some of America’s most successful companies in healthcare and finance. Craig was co-founder and COO of Ardea Capital Management, a global long-short hedge fund. She then served as head of strategy for Soros Fund Management, a multi-billion-dollar macro hedge fund.

