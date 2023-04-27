Creating perhaps the biggest “wow” moment in the brief history of the Pro Volleyball Federation, the Atlanta franchise on Thursday announced that UCF’s Todd Dagenais will be its coach when play begins in February 2024.

He is the winningest coach in UCF history with 308 victories and has taken the Knights to the NCAA Tournament six times.

“The world is watching what happens with this league,” Dagenais said in a Pro Volleyball Federation news release. “Not only do American players long for a professional opportunity at home, but hearing from elite international players, they are looking for an opportunity to play in America. We now have a pipeline for the youth players to play professionally at home.

“Atlanta is such a beautiful city with such a rich culture. It’s a major city that appreciates athletics and the entertainment value athletics provides. Atlanta is experiencing exponential growth in the volleyball market, making it a perfect fit. Thank you to the Atlanta franchise for believing I’m the person who will make this team a championship team. I’m fortunate to be a part of this endeavor at the beginning stages. I can’t wait to dig in and build this with the greater Atlanta community.”

UCF associate head coach Jenny Maurer will serve as acting head coach.

“These past 15 years have been an indescribable privilege to work with so many special women that have come through our program,” Dagenais said in a UCF statement. “An entire group of highly successful and decorated former volleyball players is making a difference in the world. I’m grateful to have been supported by Jenny Maurer and Bryon Doyon over the past several years–each providing the continuity necessary to compete on the national stage. There will never be enough words to thank all the former coaches, managers and support staff that allowed our program to be the best it can be. Thank you for helping us write history.

“My opportunity at UCF has given me the experience and confidence to go and help start a professional league, manage and coach a franchise–and provide opportunities for women’s volleyball players that are not available to them right now.”

Earlier Thursday we had a pro volleyball story that included the Columbus and Grand Rapids franchises announcing their names and logos. Dagenais is the league’s second head coach after the Grand Rapids Rise previously hired Cathy George, the former Michigan State coach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Todd as the new head coach,” said Colleen Craig, the Pro Volleyball Federation Atlanta team owner. “Todd brings domestic and international experience at the highest levels to our team.

“In addition, he has been a highly successful builder of programs and talent development. His record of success, dedication, and player development makes him an excellent fit for our team, and we are excited to see the impact he will have on the team’s performance.”