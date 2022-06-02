This past weekend in Kenner, Louisiana, the AVP Pro Series New Orleans had the good fortune of great weather, which made for the perfect shooting environment at Coconut Beach for photographer Rick Atwood.

Here is a collection of his favorite shots from the three days of action, culminated by victories for Kelly Cheng and Betsi Flint and Phil Dalhausser and Casey Patterson:

