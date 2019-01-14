UC Irvine takes second spot in AVCA men’s poll, list of POWs

Long Beach State stayed No. 1, while UC Irvine moved up a notch to No. 2 in this week’s AVCA Division I-II Men’s Coaches Poll as both teams improved to 5-0.

The third spot went to Hawai’i, while BYU and Pepperdine are tied for fifth. Last week’s No. 2, UCLA, fell four spots to sixth.

The rest of the top 10 shows Loyola up a spot to No. 7, Lewis also jumped a notch to eighth, Stanford moved up two spots to No. 9, and CSUN, which upset UCLA, went from 12th to No. 10.

The rest of the top 15 has Ohio State, down four spots to No. 11, UC Santa Barbara, Purdue Fort Wayne, Ball State and Grand Canyon.

Every team in the poll comes from either the MPSF, MIVA or Big West. There are no teams from the EIVA, although George Mason got votes, or Conference Carolinas.

MPSF POWs: BYU sophomore opposite Gabi Garcia Fernandez is the offensive player of the week, while Stanford junior setter Paul Bischoff got the defensive honor.

EIVA POWs: Speaking of Mason, junior outside Hayden Wagner is the league’s offensive player of the week, while NJIT graduate-student middle Enrique de Diego Garcia is the defensive honoree.

Big West POWs: The league’s player of the week for the second time in as many chances this season is UC Irvine sophomore outside Joel Schneidmiller. Junior middle teammate Scott Stadick is the defensive POW, while CSUN setter Taylor Ittner is the freshman of the week.

Conference Carolinas POW: It’s Liam Maxwell, a junior outside hitter for Belmont Abbey.

We will update with the MIVA POW when the league announces it.