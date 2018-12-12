Foecke heads AVCA All-American team, wins Senior honor

AVCA All-American team 2018-Mikaela Foecke-Nebraska-Huskers-AVCA-Player of the Year
Nebraska's Mikaela Foecke (hitting) is named AVCA Player of the Year, shown preparing for the NCAA semifinal match against Illinois/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

Wednesday was a good day for Mikaela Foecke.

The Nebraska senior outside hitter not only was a first-team AVCA All-American, but was also named the 2018 Senior CLASS Award winner in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball. 

Foecke was joined by Nebraska teammate Lauren Stivrins on the AVCA first team.

Nebraska was one of four schools to have two members on the 14-member first team, while Stanford had three, Kathryn Plummer, Morgan Hentz and Jenna Gray.

Minnesota had Stephanie Samedy and Samantha Seliger-Swenson, the only four-time first teamer. Illinois has Jordyn Poulter and Jacqueline Quade, and BYU has Lyndie Haddock-Eppich and Roni Jones-Perry. Rounding out the first team are Sherridan Atkinson of Purdue, Dana Rettke of Wisconsin and Kendall White of Penn State.

Stanford has two more on the second team, Tami Alade and Audriana Fitzmorris.

BYU’s Heather Gneiting was named the freshman of the year. The national player of the year will be announced Friday.

AVCA First Team
Sherridan Atkinson#
 Purdue University
 RS
 Sr.
 Mikaela Foecke^
 University of Nebraska
 OH
 Sr.
 Jenna Gray*
 Stanford University
 S
 Jr.
 Lyndie Haddock-Eppich
 Brigham Young University
 S
 Sr.
 Morgan Hentz*
 Stanford University
 L
 Jr.
 Roni Jones-Perry#
 Brigham Young University
 OH
 Sr.
 Kathryn Plummer*$
 Stanford University
 OH
 Jr.
 Jordyn Poulter#
 University of Illinois
 S
 Sr.
 Jacqueline Quade
 University of Illinois
 OH
 Jr.
 Dana Rettke*
 University of Wisconsin
 MB
 So.
 Stephanie Samedy*
 University of Minnesota
 RS
 So.
 Samantha Seliger-Swenson^$!
 University of Minnesota
 S
 Sr.
 Lauren Stivrins
 University of Nebraska
 MB
 So.
 Kendall White^
 Penn State University
 L
 Jr.
AVCA Second Team
Tami Alade
 Stanford University
 MB
 Sr.
 Allie Barber
 Marquette University
 OH
 Jr.
 Brooke Botkin
 University of Southern California
 OH
 So.
 Dani Drews
 University of Utah
 OH
 So.
 Leah Edmond*%
 University of Kentucky
 OH
 Jr.
 Shelly Fanning
 Baylor University
 MB
 RS-Jr.
 Audriana Fitzmorris^
 Stanford University
 RS
 Jr.
 Sydney Hilley
 University of Wisconsin
 S
 So.
 Mary Lake
 Brigham Young University
 L
 Jr.
 Madison Lilley^
 University of Kentucky
 S
 So.
 Regan Pittman
 University of Minnesota
 MB
 RS-So.
 Carly Skjodt%
 University of Michigan
 OH
 Sr.
 Ronika Stone
 University of Oregon
 MB
 Jr.
 Micaya White#$
 University of Texas
 OH
 Jr.
AVCA Third Team
 Naghede Abu
 University of Colorado
 MB
 Sr.
 Kara Bajema
 University of Washington
 OH
 Jr.
 Ali Bastianelli#
 University of Illinois
 MB
 Sr.
 Madison Duello
 University of Wisconsin
 RS
 RS-Jr.
 Heather Gneiting
 Brigham Young University
 MB
 Fr.
 Kenzie Maloney
 University of Nebraska
 L
 Sr.
 Nika Markovic
 University of Pittsburgh
 RS
 Jr.
 Taylor Mims
 Washington State University
 OH
 Sr.
 Blake Mohler
 Purdue University
 MB
 RS-Jr.
 Jonni Parker
 Penn State University
 RS
 Fr.
 August Raskie
 University of Oregon
 S
 Sr.
 Jordan Thompson
 University of Cincinnati
 OH
 RS-Jr.
 Lindsey Vander Weide%
 University of Oregon
 OH
 Sr.
 Jaali Winters+
 Creighton University
 OH
 Sr.
* indicates 2017 AVCA First-Team All-America selection
^ indicates 2017 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection
# indicates 2017 AVCA Third-Team All-America selection
$ indicates 2016 AVCA First-Team All-America selection
@ indicates 2016 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection
% indicates 2016 AVCA Third-Team All-America selection
& indicates 2015 AVCA First-Team All-American selection
! indicates 2015 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection
+ indicates a 2015 AVCA Third-Team All-American selection
Click here for the complete list, including the honorable mentions.

