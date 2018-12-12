Foecke heads AVCA All-American team, wins Senior honor

Wednesday was a good day for Mikaela Foecke.

The Nebraska senior outside hitter not only was a first-team AVCA All-American, but was also named the 2018 Senior CLASS Award winner in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.

Foecke was joined by Nebraska teammate Lauren Stivrins on the AVCA first team.

Nebraska was one of four schools to have two members on the 14-member first team, while Stanford had three, Kathryn Plummer, Morgan Hentz and Jenna Gray.

Minnesota had Stephanie Samedy and Samantha Seliger-Swenson, the only four-time first teamer. Illinois has Jordyn Poulter and Jacqueline Quade, and BYU has Lyndie Haddock-Eppich and Roni Jones-Perry. Rounding out the first team are Sherridan Atkinson of Purdue, Dana Rettke of Wisconsin and Kendall White of Penn State.

Stanford has two more on the second team, Tami Alade and Audriana Fitzmorris.

BYU’s Heather Gneiting was named the freshman of the year. The national player of the year will be announced Friday.

AVCA First Team

Sherridan Atkinson# Purdue University RS Sr. Mikaela Foecke^ University of Nebraska OH Sr. Jenna Gray* Stanford University S Jr. Lyndie Haddock-Eppich Brigham Young University S Sr. Morgan Hentz* Stanford University L Jr. Roni Jones-Perry# Brigham Young University OH Sr. Kathryn Plummer*$ Stanford University OH Jr. Jordyn Poulter# University of Illinois S Sr. Jacqueline Quade University of Illinois OH Jr. Dana Rettke* University of Wisconsin MB So. Stephanie Samedy* University of Minnesota RS So. Samantha Seliger-Swenson^$! University of Minnesota S Sr. Lauren Stivrins University of Nebraska MB So. Kendall White^ Penn State University L Jr.

AVCA Second Team

Tami Alade Stanford University MB Sr. Allie Barber Marquette University OH Jr. Brooke Botkin University of Southern California OH So. Dani Drews University of Utah OH So. Leah Edmond*% University of Kentucky OH Jr. Shelly Fanning Baylor University MB RS-Jr. Audriana Fitzmorris^ Stanford University RS Jr. Sydney Hilley University of Wisconsin S So. Mary Lake Brigham Young University L Jr. Madison Lilley^ University of Kentucky S So. Regan Pittman University of Minnesota MB RS-So. Carly Skjodt% University of Michigan OH Sr. Ronika Stone University of Oregon MB Jr. Micaya White#$ University of Texas OH Jr.

AVCA Third Team

Naghede Abu University of Colorado MB Sr. Kara Bajema University of Washington OH Jr. Ali Bastianelli# University of Illinois MB Sr. Madison Duello University of Wisconsin RS RS-Jr. Heather Gneiting Brigham Young University MB Fr. Kenzie Maloney University of Nebraska L Sr. Nika Markovic University of Pittsburgh RS Jr. Taylor Mims Washington State University OH Sr. Blake Mohler Purdue University MB RS-Jr. Jonni Parker Penn State University RS Fr. August Raskie University of Oregon S Sr. Jordan Thompson University of Cincinnati OH RS-Jr. Lindsey Vander Weide% University of Oregon OH Sr. Jaali Winters+ Creighton University OH Sr.

* indicates 2017 AVCA First-Team All-America selection

^ indicates 2017 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection

# indicates 2017 AVCA Third-Team All-America selection

$ indicates 2016 AVCA First-Team All-America selection

@ indicates 2016 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection

% indicates 2016 AVCA Third-Team All-America selection

& indicates 2015 AVCA First-Team All-American selection

! indicates 2015 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection

+ indicates a 2015 AVCA Third-Team All-American selection

Click here for the complete list, including the honorable mentions.