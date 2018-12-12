Foecke heads AVCA All-American team, wins Senior honor

The Nebraska senior outside hitter not only was a first-team AVCA All-American, but was also named the 2018 Senior CLASS Award winner in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.
Foecke was joined by Nebraska teammate Lauren Stivrins on the AVCA first team.
Nebraska was one of four schools to have two members on the 14-member first team, while Stanford had three, Kathryn Plummer, Morgan Hentz and Jenna Gray.
Minnesota had Stephanie Samedy and Samantha Seliger-Swenson, the only four-time first teamer. Illinois has Jordyn Poulter and Jacqueline Quade, and BYU has Lyndie Haddock-Eppich and Roni Jones-Perry. Rounding out the first team are Sherridan Atkinson of Purdue, Dana Rettke of Wisconsin and Kendall White of Penn State.
Stanford has two more on the second team, Tami Alade and Audriana Fitzmorris.
BYU’s Heather Gneiting was named the freshman of the year. The national player of the year will be announced Friday.