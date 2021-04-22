AVCA announces All-American teams, two top honors go to Kentucky

The VolleyballMag.com All-American teams, which include the national coach and player of the year, and our all-freshman team, will be posted here next week. VolleyballMag.com will continue to produce its expanded list of four All-American teams plus honorable mentions.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced its teams on Wednesday and top honors Thursday on the eve of the NCAA national semifinals.

The AVCA national player of the year is Kentucky senior setter Madison Lilley, whose team plays Washington on Thursday. Craig Skinner, her coach, was named national coach of the year. For more Lilley’s honor, click here. For more on Skinner’s award, click here.

The AVCA first team of 14 players included Lilley and teammates Avery Skinner and Alli Stumler. Two other setters made the first team, Washington’s Ella May Powell and Sydney Hilley of Wisconsin, which plays Texas later Thursday.

Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke is also on the team, and so it Brionne Butler and Logan Eggleston of Texas. Also on the first team is the 2019 AVCA player of the year, Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley. The rest of the team, which has no libero, includes Washington’s Samantha Drechsel, Purdue’s Grace Cleveland, Utah’s Dani Drews, Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy, and Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins.

Click here for the complete list of the AVCA first-, second-, and third-team All-Americans plus a list of honorable mentions.