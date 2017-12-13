AVCA announces NCAA Division I All-American teams

Players from the four teams in Kansas City for the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship are well represented on the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American teams.

The AVCA, which picks three teams of 14 plus honorable mentions, had a first-team list that included Florida’s Rhamat Alhassan; Stanford’s Jenna Gray, Morgan Hentz and Kathryn Plummer; Penn State’s Simone Lee and Haleigh Washington and Nebraska’s Kelly Hunter. Also on the first team are Adora Anae of Utah, Danielle Cuttino of Purdue, Leah Edmond of Kentucky, Khalia Lanier of USC, Chiaka Ogbogu of Texas, Dana Rettke of Wisconsin and Stephanie Samedy of Minnesota.

Click here to view complete AVCA list.

VolleyballMag.com will announce its All-American teams, player of the year, freshman of the year and coach of the year after the final four is completed.