Simply put, NCAA women’s volleyball is getting the short end of the stick once again and the AVCA is trying to do something about it.

This past Monday, the American Volleyball Coaches Association filed a request for relief from NCAA legislation that is creating Title IX violations on the campuses of the 253 Division I institutions that play football.

If the proposal passes, football teams will get to practice for 31 days in the preseason, while volleyball will be cut a day to 17. What’s more, as the AVCA noted, the NCAA Council “also failed to act on legislation granting access to coaching and funding in the summer for women’s volleyball, which is allowed for football.”

We caught up with AVCA executive director Kathy DeBoer, whose resume includes being the head coach at Kentucky, to explain how the organization filed the request for relief and what lies ahead: