Hailey Hamlett and Anhelina Kmil of TCU beat Stanford’s Xolani Hodel and Brooke Rockwell in the final Sunday of the 2023 AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach National Championships.

Hamlett, a junior from Bulverd, Texas, and Kmil, a sophomore from the Ukraine, won 21-17, 19-21, 15-12 at the John Hunt Park Sand Volleyball Complex in Huntsville, Alabama.

Hodel, who will be a senior at Stanford, is from Huntington Beach, California, while Rockwell is a freshman from Fayetteville, Arkansas.

In the match for third place, Cal’s Sierra Caffo, a sophomore from San Diego, and Alex Young-Gomez, a sophomore from La Jolla, California, defeated UCLA’s Devon Newberry and Jaden Whitmarsh 21-17, 21-18. UCLA’s pair will be back in the spring as graduate students, Newberry from Santa Monica, California, while Whitmarsh is from San Diego.

Hamlett and Khmil defeated Newberry and Whitmarsh in one semifinal 12-21, 21-13, 15-10. In the other semi, Hodel and Rockwell beat Caffo and Young-Gomez 16-21, 24-22, 18-16.

The field included 61 teams. FIU’s Lisa Luini and Lucie Pokorna won the consolation bracket with a 23-21, 21-16 victory over South Carolina’s Skylar Allen and Jolie Cranford.

The complete results can be seen at Volleyball Life.