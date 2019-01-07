Long Beach State takes top spot in first AVCA men’s poll

Defending NCAA-champion Long Beach State, which got off to a 3-0 start last week, is No. 1 in the first regular-season AVCA Division I-II Men’s Poll.

Long Beach State got all 16 first-place votes.

UCLA (2-0) is second, UC Irvine (2-0) is third, and Hawai’i, which hasn’t played yet, is No. 4. BYU, which has yet to open its season, and 2-0 Pepperdine are tied for No. 5.

The rest of the top 10 shows Ohio State, Loyola, Lewis and UC Santa Barbara, which also won its first three matches.

POWs: Conference Carolinas named Barton College outside hitter Vasilis Mandilaris the league player of the week. He had 10 kills and hit .400 against George Mason and had three digs, three aces, a block and an assist …

The EIVA tabbed Princeton’s Parker Dixon and NJIT’s Luca Berger. Dixon, the offensive POW, had 52 kills in three matches. Berger, the defensive honoree, had 18 blocks in two matches.