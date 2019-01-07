Long Beach takes top spot in first AVCA men’s poll, POW update

Defending NCAA-champion Long Beach State, which got off to a 3-0 start last week, is No. 1 in the first regular-season AVCA Division I-II Men’s Poll.

Long Beach State got all 16 first-place votes.

UCLA (2-0) is second, UC Irvine (2-0) is third, and Hawai’i, which hasn’t played yet, is No. 4. BYU, which has yet to open its season, and 2-0 Pepperdine are tied for No. 5.

The rest of the top 10 shows Ohio State, Loyola, Lewis and UC Santa Barbara, which also won its first three matches.

Click here for the complete AVCA poll.

POWs: Conference Carolinas named Barton College outside hitter Vasilis Mandilaris the league player of the week. He had 10 kills and hit .400 against George Mason and had three digs, three aces, a block and an assist …

The EIVA tabbed Princeton’s Parker Dixon and NJIT’s Luca Berger. Dixon, the offensive POW, had 52 kills in three matches. Berger, the defensive honoree, had 18 blocks in two matches …

Jaylen Jasper of Stanford and Kevin Viaz of Pepperdine are the MPSF POWs. Jasper got the offensive honor for averaging 3.17 kills, 0.67 aces and a block in two sweeps. Viaz is the defensive honoree for having six blocks and a dig in his team’s season opener …

The MIVA offensive POWs are Ohio State’s Jake Hanes and and Purdue Fort Wayne’s setter Michael Keegan. Purdue Fort Wayne’s Kolbie Knorr was the defensive honoree.

Hanes averaged 5.29 kills and had two aces and a two blocks in two wins. Keegan averaged 12.83 assists per set, while Knorr had 16 digs in two sweeps …

And the Big West tabbed UC Irvine’s Joel Schneidmiller as the POW, US Santa Barbara’s Hayden Boehle as the defensive POW, and CSUN’s Daniel Wetter as the top freshman.

Schneidmiller averaged 4.56 kills, 1.33 digs, 0.67 blocks and 0.44 aces as UCI won twice on its Chicago trip.

Boehle averaged 2.73 digs for UC Santa Barbara in a 3-0 week. And Wetter had 29 kills in 13 blocks in three matches.