AVCA top 7 the same, Penn St. also No. 1 in different-looking NCAA RPI

Unlike last week, there were actually changes, but not No. 1 through No. 7 in this week’s AVCA Division I Coaches Poll.

Penn State is still No. 1, followed by Stanford, Texas, Florida, Minnesota, Kentucky and Nebraska. At No. 8 is Wisconsin, followed by Michigan State, which both moved up a notch as BYU dropped two places to No. 10.

Last week, if you recall, the AVCA top 25 was exactly the same as the week before for the first time since the mid-1980s.

That’s not the case in the NCAA RPI computer rankings, used by the NCAA selection committee in picking the 64-team field and for seeding. In the RPO, the top five are Penn State, Minnesota, Kentucky, Nebraska and Florida.

The biggest differences show Texas at No. 6 and Stanford at No. 7. Wisconsin, Washington and Oregon round out the top 10. For the complete NCAA RPI, click here. The list is sortable by conference.

Among the major differences have Iowa State at No. 19 in the AVCA and No. 14 in the RPI. BYU is 10 spots lower at No. 20 in the RPI. There are still no ACC teams ranked in the AVCA, but Louisville, which is tied for the league lead, is No. 22 in the RPI. Colorado is not ranked in the AVCA, but was last out, and is No. 17 in the RPI.

Click here to see the AVCA poll.