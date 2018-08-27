AVCA poll: Stanford stays No. 1, first weekend makes for some movement

Stanford was No. 1 in the preseason poll and now the Cardinal are the top team in the first AVCA Division I Coaches Poll of the season.

The Cardinal, which opened their season with a victory Sunday at American and who play at Howard on Monday, got 57 of the 64 first-place votes.

Texas, which moved up from third to second, got the other seven votes. The Longhorns beat Oregon and Florida at Nebraska last weekend.

Minnesota moved up a notch to third, and Florida, which beat Nebraska before losing to Texas, moved up three spots to fourth. Nebraska is down three spots to No. 5.

The rest of the top 10 shows Penn State, USC, Wisconsin, BYU and UCLA. New to the poll are No. 17 Northern Iowa after beating Creighton and Kentucky, and No. 23 Michigan, which swept High Point and Auburn.

Kentucky took the biggest tumble, down 11 spots to No. 16. Iowa State and Michigan State dropped out.

