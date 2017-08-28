Stanford new AVCA No. 1, Minnesota, Florida follow

There was quite a bit of shuffling as the AVCA announced its first regular-season top 25 coaches poll on Monday.

Stanford, which beat Long Beach State, Iowa and Wright State to open the season, moved up a notch to No. 1.

Minnesota, which routed No. 11 North Carolina and then beat Louisville, is up from No. 4 to second.

And Florida, which beat both Texas and Nebraska in the VERT Challenge on its home court, leaped from 12th to No. 3. Texas dropped from No. 1 to fifth and Nebraska went from fifth to No. 12. The other team in that tournament, Oregon, moved from 18th to 14 after going 1-1.

Click here for the AVCA poll.

