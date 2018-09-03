Minnesota, Wisconsin, BYU vault to top of AVCA Coaches Poll

After a weekend spiced by upsets and surprises, it was no surprise that the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll showed a lot of movement.

Three of the top spots now belong to the Big Ten as Minnesota jumped from third to No. 1, Wisconsin went from eighth to No. 2 and Penn State moved up a notch to fifth.

BYU is up six spots to No. 3. BYU was No. 1 in the final poll of 1986, was as high as third again in 1987. The program got up to No. 3 in 2014.

Stanford, last week’s No. 1, is fourth. The rest of the top 10 has Texas down four spots to No. 6, followed by Nebraska, Florida, UCLA and USC.

Minnesota got 35 first-place votes, Wisconsin six, BYU seven, Stanford eight, Nebraska three and USC one.

Washington State is in at No. 23 and Marquette is in at No. 25 and ranked for the first time since 2013. Northern Iowa, 17th last week, and Colorado State, 25th, dropped out.

A total of five teams not from the power-five conferences are in the top 25: BYU, No. 14 Creighton, No. 16 San Diego, No. 22 Cal Poly and Marquette.

Click here for the complete AVCA Poll. The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC will be announced on Tuesday. BYU was No. 1 last week.