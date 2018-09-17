BYU, Stanford stay 1-2 in AVCA Coaches Poll, Nebraska up to No. 3

A week after moving into the top spot, BYU got 58 first-place votes and remained No. 1 in the AVCA Division I Coaches Poll.

No. 2 Stanford got the other six first-place votes and stayed No. 2, while Nebraska moved up a notch to third.

Penn State moved up a spot to No. 4 and Texas, which lost twice to Stanford, fell two spots to No. 5.

Spots 6 through 13 stayed the same. Rounding out the top 10 are Wisconsin at No. 6, followed by Minnesota, Illinois, Pittsburgh and Creighton.

No one dropped out of the top 25 this week as the bottom six teams, No. 20 Kentucky, followed by Marquette, Washington State, Utah, San Diego and Alabama stayed the same.

