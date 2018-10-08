AVCA Poll: BYU, Stanford stay 1-2, Minnesota up to 3rd, Arizona State breaks in

Arizona State is in the AVCA Division I Coaches Poll for the first time in nearly three years, breaking in at No. 25.

Undefeated BYU and Stanford remain 1-2 in the poll that was released Monday and Minnesota jumped two spots to No. 3.

But in the NCAA RPI for matches through Sunday, Stanford is No. 1, BYU is second and Illinois, ranked No. 7 in the AVCA, is third.

Texas stayed at No. 4 in the AVCA and Nebraska dropped two spots to fifth. The rest of the top 10 includes unbeaten Pittsburgh, up to spots to sixth, followed by Illinois, Wisconsin, Penn State and Creighton.

Oregon moved up six spots to No. 14. Louisville is up three spots to No. 22 and Arizona dropped two notches to No. 23.

Arizona State was last ranked on November 16, 2015, at No. 24. That was also the last time both Arizona schools were ranked — Arizona was also No. 23.

Click here for the complete AVCA Poll.

The RPI (ratings percentage index) has a different look. Pittsburgh is fourth, Texas is No. 5, USC is No. 6 (and down three spots to No. 15 in the AVCA), followed by Michigan (13 AVCA), Wisconsin, Nebraska and Minnesota.

The complete NCAA RPI can be found here.