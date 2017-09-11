AVCA Poll: Minnesota stays No. 1, Penn State, Florida trade places

Minnesota remained No. 1 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I Poll that was released Monday afternoon. The Gophers (8-0) won three matches at Texas, beating Denver, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and now No. 6 Texas.
Florida (4-0), idle last week because of Hurricane Irma, didn’t play and dropped from No. 2 to No. 3. Accordingly, Penn State (7-0) moved up a notch to second after beating Colorado and No. 4 Stanford.
There were few big moves. Michigan dropped from No. 16 to No. 21. North Carolina made it back in at No. 23 and Wichita State, which was No.23, dropped out.
