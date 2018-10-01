AVCA Top 25: Top 4 stay the same, Minnesota and Wisconsin swap at 5/6

In the latest AVCA poll of October 1, the Big 10‘s Minnesota and Wisconsin swapped spots, with Minnesota moving to No. 5, and Wisconsin dropping one slot to No. 6.

Otherwise, the top 11 ranking remain the same, led once again by BYU, Stanford, and Nebraska. BYU garnered sixty of the first place votes, with Stanford picking up the remaining four.

Minnesota defeated Wisconsin at home Wednesday 25-17, 25-21, 25-15 to reach No. 5. The biggest drop was Oregon, who fell from No. 12 to No. 20 following its straight set loss to Arizona State, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22.

Arizona made the biggest upward move from No. 24 to No. 21, defeating both Oregon and Oregon State on the road last week.

Cal Poly, Purdue, and Washington all advanced two spots, while USC, Michigan, UCLA, Kentucky, Marquette, and Utah all advanced one position.

The ACC added a second team to the rankings, with 15-0 Pitt ranked at No. 8 and 11-4 Louisville entering the poll at No. 25.

The full AVCA poll can be found here.