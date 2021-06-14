AVP announces 3-stop schedule with events in Atlanta, Manhattan Beach, Chicago

After a long, highly anticipated wait, the AVP has officially announced its schedule for the 2021 season, which includes three events, one each in Atlanta, Manhattan Beach, and Chicago.

The season begins after the Olympic Games, with Atlanta being the host site August 13-15. The event will be held in Atlanta Station and offers $200,000 in prize money. The AVP hasn’t competed in Atlanta since 2009. It is a significant venue, of course, as Atlanta was the site of the first Olympic Games to include beach volleyball in its programming, in 1996.

Immediately after Atlanta, the AVP will return to Manhattan Beach on August 20-22 for the legendary Manhattan Beach Open, which will feature a $250,000 purse.

The final event of the 2021 season will be in Chicago, home to the annual Chicago Open, one of the most popular stops on tour. Chicago will take place, per usual, on the first weekend of September, and will include a $200,000 purse.

“Coming off of the pandemic year in 2020, and still seeing such top-flight competition during our Champions Cup Series, we know beach athletes and fans are ready to be back on the sand, feeling the electricity that only an AVP Pro event can bring,” AVP owner Donald Sun said in a statement.

There was no mention in the release about the size of the draws, or whether or not there will be qualifiers, on site or otherwise. There will, however, be in-person attendance once more, something that of course was absent during the 2020 AVP Champions Cup series.