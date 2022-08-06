The weather dominated Friday’s AVP Gold Series Atlanta Open.
As a result of a long rain and lightning delay, just the first round of play was completed, which will make for a busy Saturday at Atlantic Station. The results and schedule follow.
There was one significant upset when 13th-seeded Tim Brewster and Kyle Friend sent fourth-seeded Taylor Crabb and Taylor Sander to the contenders bracket with a hard-fought 18-21, 22-20, 18-16 victory.
The longest match of the day was eventually won by sixth-seeded Zana Muno and Brandie Wilkerson. They won their first set against Megan Kraft and Emily Stockman 21-18, lost the second 21-19, and then a two-and-a-half-hour delay came. Muno and Wilkerson prevailed in the third 18-16.
Play starts Saturday at 10 a.m. Eastern. Matches can be seen on the AVP YouTube channel.
Saturday’s schedule
Men
Winners bracket
(1) Theo Brunner/Chaim Schalk vs. (9) Evan Cory/Bill Kolinske
(5) Chase Budinger/Troy Field vs. (13) Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend
(2) Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb vs. Andy Benesh/Nick Lucena
(3) Phil Dalhausser/Casey Patterson vs. (6) Paul Lotman/Miles Partain Contenders bracket
Cody Caldwell/David Lee (15) vs. John Hyden/Logan Webber (10)
Avery Drost/Miles Evans (11) vs. Tim Bomgren/Piotr Marciniak (14)
Taylor Crabb/Taylor Sander (4) vs. Skylar del Sol/Andrew Dentler (12)
Billy Allen/Jeremy Casebeer (8) vs. Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (16)
Women
Winners bracket
(1) Terese Cannon/Sarah Sponcil vs. (9) Emily Day/Savvy Simo
(4) Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss vs. (5) Larissa Maestrini/Lili Maestrini
(2) Sara Hughes/Kelley Kolinske vs. (7) Julia Scoles/Geena Urango
(3) Kelly Cheng/Betsi Flint vs. (6) Zana Muno/Brandie Wilkerson Contenders bracket
Megan Gebhard/Kahlee York (15) vs. Corinne Quiggle/Sarah Schermerhorn (10)
Megan Kraft/Emily Stockman (11) vs. Deahna Kraft/Allie Wheeler (14)
Katie Dickens/Jennifer Keddy (13) vs. Aurora Davis/Teegan Van Gunst (12)
Lauren Fendrick/Hailey Harward (8) vs. Molly Turner/Torrey Van Winden (16) Friday’s results
Men
(1) Theo Brunner/Chaim Schalk def. (16) Jacob Landel/Lev Priima, 21-18, 21-16
(2) Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb def. (15) Cody Caldwell/David Lee, 24-22, 21-13
(3) Phil Dalhausser/Casey Patterson def. (14) Tim Bomgren/Piotr Maciniak, 15-21, 21-19,16-14
(5) Chase Budinger/Troy Field def. (12) Skylar del Sol/Andrew Dentler, 22-20, 17-21, 23-21
(6) Paul Lotman/Miles Partain def. (11) Avery Drost/Miles Evans, 21-10, 21-16
(7) Andy Benesh/Nick Lucena def. (10) John Hyden/Logan Webber, 21-19, 17-21, 15-10
(9) Evan Cory/Bill Kolinske def. (8) Billy Allen/Jeremy Casebeer, 21-19, 25-23
(13) Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend def. (4) Taylor Crabb/Taylor Sander, 18-21, 22-20, 18-16
