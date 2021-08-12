After massive two-day qualifier, star-studded AVP Atlanta main draw begins Friday

The AVP Atlanta main draw is set as the two-day, 87-team qualifier (57 men’s teams, 30 women’s teams) is in the books.

AVP Atlanta is not only first event of 2021 for the domestic pro beach tour, but also the first since Bally’s bought the pro league. At stake in the AVP Gold event: A purse of $200,000 as the main draw begins at Atlanta Station.

The field is loaded, including Olympians Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, Tri Bourne back with Trevor Crabb, and Jake Gibb, back with Taylor Crabb, who missed the Olympics because he tested positive for COVID.

The women’s bracket had a shakeup at the top.

April Ross, fresh off winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics with Alix Klineman, who is taking a break, was scheduled to play with Kelley Kolinske. But Kolinske withdraw, citing knee issues. That vaulted Emily Day and Betsi Flint into the top seed. Our other USA Olympic team, Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes, are also in the field.

The tournament can only be seen on Peacock Premium, a property of NBC. Starting in 2022 the events will be shown on Bally’s networks.

The men’s bracket first round (all times Eastern):

9 a.m. — Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb vs. Jacob Landel and Lev Prima

9:10 a.m. — Miles Evans and Ricardo Santos vs. Skylar del Sol and Ed Ratledge

10:05 a.m. — Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena vs. Michael Groselle and David Vander Meer

10:15 a.m. — Eric Beranek and Troy Field vs. John Hyden and Bill Kolinske

11:20 a.m. — Tim Bomgren and Jeremy Casebeer vs. Billy Allen and Andy Benesh

12:20 p.m. — Chase Budinger and Casey Patterson vs. Kyle Friend and Paul Lotman

12:25 p.m. — Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk vs. Avery Drost and Miles Partain

1:25 p.m. — Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb vs. Piotr Marciniak and Rafu Rodriguez.

The women’s bracket first round:

9:05 a.m. — Karissa Cook and Kelly Reeves vs Lexy Denaburg and Maria Clara Salgado

10:10 a.m. — Crissy Jones and Zana Muno vs. Falyn Fonoimoana and Geena Urango

11:10 a.m. — Emily Day and Betsi Flint vs. Katie Dickens and Jennifer Keddy

11:15 a.m. — Mackenzie Ponnet and Sheila Shaw vs. Corinne Quiggle and Allie Wheeler

2:25 p.m. — Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil vs. Megan Kraft and Savvy Simo

2:30 p.m. — Kim Hildreth and Katie Hogan vs. Megan Rice and Sarah Schermerhorn

3:30 p.m. — Sara Hughes and Brandie Wilkerson vs. Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss

3:40 p.m. — Terese Cannon and Molly Turner vs. Delaney Mewhirter and Brooke Sweat

The four teams that survived the two-day men’s qualifier are Drost and Partain, Friend and Lotman, Landel and Priima, and Groselle and Vander Meer.

Full qualifier results follow courtesy of BVBinfo.com.

On the women’s side, the four women’s qualifiers are Fonoimoana and Urango, Kloth and Nuss, Kraft and Simo and Dickens and Keddy.

Friday first-round matches to watch: The No. 8 versus 9 seed matchup is always exciting, but even more so when it’s Field and Beranek, good friends who we expect to have significant synergy and give Hyden and Kolinske (a former partner of Beranek’s) trouble.

Also look for Taylor Crabb to release pent-up energy from his forced Tokyo quarantine and unleash it on the Atlanta field.

For the women, expect LSU products Kloth and Nuss to make an impact after excellent results in AVP Next Gold events. Watch for them to make a splash in Atlanta after cruising through the qualifier.

Former partner grudge matches are always interesting, and Schermerhorn and Hildreth have split after being together for three years (2018-2020). Schermerhorn is now with Davis and Hildreth with Hogan. Thanks to the volleygods, we get to see their first rematch Friday at 2:30 p.m.

MEN

Qualifier Bracket

Round 1

Jack Turner/Ryan VonSchlobohm (Q57) def. Jackson Arnold/Carlos Jimenez (Q56) by Forfeit

Cosby Sand/Alex Vohland (Q60) def. Matt Corrales/Christopher Shipps (Q53) 21-11, 21-15 (0:52)

Spencer Loch/Alex Ukkelberg (Q54) def. Robert Leever/Justin Whipple (Q59) 21-16, 21-12 (0:40)

Connor Kleminsky/Nate Mehl (Q55) def. Garrett Bigg/August Brittain (Q58) by Forfeit

Round 2

Caleb Kwekel/Ryan Lehmann (Q25) def. Jack Turner/Ryan VonSchlobohm (Q57) 21-10, 21-11 (0:41)

George Gutierrez/Brandon Severyn (Q40) def. Jerel Deacon/Francisco Quesada-Paneque (Q41) by Forfeit

Kristopher Back/Peyten Young (Q33) def. Nathaniel Berg/Kevin Owens (Q48) 21-18, 21-17 (0:39)

Ian Bicko/Joel Feldkamp (Q32) def. Scott Herron/Josh McDonald (Q49) 17-21, 21-15, 15-10 (0:52)

Frank Field/Bryce Mayer (Q29) def. Joseph Alaimo/Samuel Ferrill (Q52) 21-17, 21-9 (0:36)

Philip Burrow/Larry Salefsky (Q36) def. Alec Ingraham/Blake Stewart (Q45) 21-16, 21-16 (0:47)

Spencer Gaston/Nathan Pugh (Q44) def. Joe Osmani/Garrett Peterson (Q37) by Forfeit

Devon Burki/John Schwengel (Q28) def. Cosby Sand/Alex Vohland (Q60) 21-17, 21-16 (0:42)

Spencer Loch/Alex Ukkelberg (Q54) def. John Hamilton/William Rodriguez (Q27) 21-19, 19-21, 19-17 (1:24)

Adam Hartmann/Andrew Holman (Q38) def. Matthew Hazle/Kaleb Jenness (Q43) 21-19, 19-21, 15-8 (1:03)

Kevin Coyle/Heath Hughes (Q35) def. Jacob Ray/Christiano Silva (Q46) 21-15, 21-14 (0:42)

Tyler Carnes/Logan Kerlin (Q30) def. Trent Dunahoo/Robert Vipond (Q51) 21-17, 22-20 (0:47)

Seth Jarrell/Jacob Titus (Q31) def. Joe Keller/John Sutton (Q50) 21-12, 21-8 (0:36)

Tyler Ferguson/Brandon Kelly (Q47) def. Phil Margevicius/Anthony Winter (Q34) 21-15, 26-24 (0:52)

Cash Adamsen/Chicory Roth (Q42) def. Garrett Bucklin/Mark Bucknam (Q39) 21-18, 21-17 (0:50)

Nolan Albrecht/Kevin Knight (Q26) def. Connor Kleminsky/Nate Mehl (Q55) 21-18, 21-14 (0:48)

Round 3

Caleb Kwekel/Ryan Lehmann (Q25) def. George Gutierrez/Brandon Severyn (Q40) 21-18, 21-18

Ian Bicko/Joel Feldkamp (Q32) def. Kristopher Back/Peyten Young (Q33) 21-14, 21-13 (0:57)

Philip Burrow/Larry Salefsky (Q36) def. Frank Field/Bryce Mayer (Q29) 23-21, 21-17 (0:53)

Devon Burki/John Schwengel (Q28) def. Spencer Gaston/Nathan Pugh (Q44) 21-18, 21-11 (0:44)

Adam Hartmann/Andrew Holman (Q38) def. Spencer Loch/Alex Ukkelberg (Q54) 21-19, 21-16 (0:47)

Kevin Coyle/Heath Hughes (Q35) def. Tyler Carnes/Logan Kerlin (Q30) 21-15, 21-14 (0:39)

Seth Jarrell/Jacob Titus (Q31) def. Tyler Ferguson/Brandon Kelly (Q47) 22-24, 21-15, 15-10 (1:07)

Nolan Albrecht/Kevin Knight (Q26) def. Cash Adamsen/Chicory Roth (Q42) 21-19, 21-18 (0:55)

Round 4

Avery Drost/Miles Partain (13, Q1) def. AJ Kolesar/Adam Stasevich (Q24) 21-13, 21-12

Robbie Page/Hagen Smith (Q16) def. Dillon Cox/Jeff Samuels (Q17) 21-16, 21-17

Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (Q9) def. Devon Burki/John Schwengel (Q28) 21-11, 21-15

Evan Cory/Logan Webber (Q8) def. Seth Jarrell/Jacob Titus (Q31) 21-19, 21-9

Peter Connole/Silila Tucker (Q5) def. Philip Burrow/Larry Salefsky (Q36) 21-17, 21-15

Michael Groselle/David Vander Meer (16, Q12) def. Alex Diaz/TJ Jurko (Q21) 21-15, 21-14

Michael Boag/Timothy Brewster (Q13) def. Jake Dietrich/Marcus Partain (Q20) 21-13, 21-15

Jake Rosener/Christopher Vaughan (Q4) def. Austin Banks/Pedro Schneider (Q23) 21-14, 21-15

Mark Burik/Cody Caldwell (Q3) def. Adam Hartmann/Andrew Holman (Q38) 21-13, 21-15

Tomas Goldsmith/Max Martin (Q14) def. Kameron Beans/Kristopher Fraser (Q19) 21-16, 21-11

Caleb Kwekel/Ryan Lehmann (Q25) def. Angel Dache/Dave Palm (Q11) 21-16, 16-21, 25-23

Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (15, Q6) def. Kevin Coyle/Heath Hughes (Q35) 22-20, 21-15

Travis Mewhirter/Adam Roberts (Q7) def. Ian Bicko/Joel Feldkamp (Q32) 21-10, 21-16

Jon Ferrari/Brian Miller (Q10) def. Nolan Albrecht/Kevin Knight (Q26) 21-18, 21-13

Jonathan Drake/Chris Luers (Q18) def. Bradley Connors/Jon Justice (Q15) 21-15, 12-21, 15-13

Kyle Friend/Paul Lotman (14, Q2) def. George Gutierrez/Brandon Severyn (Q40) 21-18, 21-8

Round 5

Avery Drost/Miles Partain (13, Q1) def. Robbie Page/Hagen Smith (Q16) 21-18, 18-21, 15-10

Evan Cory/Logan Webber (Q8) def. Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (Q9) 16-21, 21-17, 15-8

Michael Groselle/David Vander Meer (16, Q12) def. Peter Connole/Silila Tucker (Q5) 21-17, 21-14

Michael Boag/Timothy Brewster (Q13) def. Jake Rosener/Christopher Vaughan (Q4) 18-21, 21-8, 15-8

Mark Burik/Cody Caldwell (Q3) def. Tomas Goldsmith/Max Martin (Q14) 21-9, 21-17

Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (15, Q6) def. Caleb Kwekel/Ryan Lehmann (Q25) 21-12, 21-19

Jon Ferrari/Brian Miller (Q10) def. Travis Mewhirter/Adam Roberts (Q7) 22-20, 21-14

Kyle Friend/Paul Lotman (14, Q2) def. Jonathan Drake/Chris Luers (Q18) 21-19, 21-14

Round 6

Avery Drost/Miles Partain (13, Q1) def. Evan Cory/Logan Webber (Q8) 18-21, 22-20, 15-12

Michael Groselle/David Vander Meer (16, Q12) def. Michael Boag/Timothy Brewster (Q13) 21-9, 25-23

Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (15, Q6) def. Mark Burik/Cody Caldwell (Q3) 13-21, 21-18, 15-9

Kyle Friend/Paul Lotman (14, Q2) def. Jon Ferrari/Brian Miller (Q10) 21-14, 21-13

WOMEN

Qualifier results

Round 1

Tiffany Creamer/Olivia Stasevich (Q16) def. Toni Rodriguez/Kahlee York (Q17) 21-12, 19-21, 15-9

Aurora Davis/Lydia Smith (Q9) def. Lakaylah Bowen/Hannah Wentland (Q24) by Forfeit

Charlie Ekstrom/Iya Lindahl (Q8) def. Bri Civiero/Sofia Russo (Q25) 21-16, 18-21, 15-11

Annika Rowland/Teegan Van Gunst (Q5) def. Angelina Ferary/Isabella Ferary (Q28) 21-15, 21-14

Terri Del Conte/Bethanie Thomas (Q21) def. Jessica Jendryk/Carolyn Meister (Q12) 21-11, 21-11

Heather Friesen/Laurel Weaver (Q20) def. Cecilia Agraz/Katie Lindstrom (Q13) 21-13, 21-16

Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (14, Q4) def. Rorianna Chartier/Lisa Dietrich (Q29) 21-9, 21-10

Jessica Gaffney/Tory Paranagua (Q3) def. Amber Bennett/Kalesha Hazelton (Q30) 21-10, 21-11

Katie Dickens/Jennifer Keddy (16, Q14) def. Caitlin Moon/Raelyn White (Q19) 21-12, 21-15

Sara Putt/Bree Scarbrough (Q11) def. Maribeth Kern/Eunyce Vercosa (Q22) 16-21, 21-12, 15-7

Katie Horton/Carly Kan (Q6) def. Lina Russo/Anastassiya Shamina (Q27) 21-10, 21-8

Megan Kraft/Savannah Simo (15, Q7) def. Madelyn Delmonte/Eden Hawes (Q26) 21-14, 21-11

Larissa Franca/Liliane Maestrini (Q10) def. Jade Hayes/Regan McGuire (Q23) 21-13, 21-11

Courtney Baleiko/Adrianna Nora (Q15) def. Jessie Carnes/Rachel Krabacher (Q18) 21-16, 19-21, 15-13

Round 2

Falyn Fonoimoana/Geena Urango (12, Q1) def. Tiffany Creamer/Olivia Stasevich (Q16) 15-21, 21-19, 15-9

Aurora Davis/Lydia Smith (Q9) def. Charlie Ekstrom/Iya Lindahl (Q8) 21-12, 21-11

Annika Rowland/Teegan Van Gunst (Q5) def. Terri Del Conte/Bethanie Thomas (Q21) 21-15, 22-20

Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (14, Q4) def. Heather Friesen/Laurel Weaver (Q20) 21-10, 21-14

Katie Dickens/Jennifer Keddy (16, Q14) def. Jessica Gaffney/Tory Paranagua (Q3) 21-15, 21-16

Katie Horton/Carly Kan (Q6) def. Sara Putt/Bree Scarbrough (Q11) 19-21, 21-16, 15-11

Megan Kraft/Savannah Simo (15, Q7) def. Larissa Franca/Liliane Maestrini (Q10) 21-17, 21-15

Lexy Denaburg/Maria Clara Salgado (13, Q2) def. Courtney Baleiko/Adrianna Nora (Q15) 21-19, 11-21, 15-10

Round 3

Falyn Fonoimoana/Geena Urango (12, Q1) def. Aurora Davis/Lydia Smith (Q9) 21-17, 19-21, 23-21

Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (14, Q4) def. Annika Rowland/Teegan Van Gunst (Q5) 21-10, 21-13

Katie Dickens/Jennifer Keddy (16, Q14) def. Katie Horton/Carly Kan (Q6) 21-17, 27-25

Megan Kraft/Savannah Simo (15, Q7) def. Lexy Denaburg/Maria Clara Salgado (13, Q2) 21-16, 21-14