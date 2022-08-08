There were a lot of firsts Sunday at the AVP Gold Series Atlanta Open.

Four first-time winners.

The first time, as best as we can tell, that teams were eliminated in 28-point single sets.

And almost a first, as 20-year-old Miles Partain became the second youngest to win AVP gold.

Ultimately, the winners were seventh-seeded Geena Urango and Julia Scoles on the women’s side and sixth-seeded Paul Lotman and Partain on the men’s.

They’d all been close, but none had ever won AVP titles before.

Urango, 33, is a former USC indoor player. She has six second-place AVP finishes on her resume. Scoles just completed her NCAA beach career with back-to-back titles at USC. They beat top-seeded Sarah Sponcil and another USC product, Terese Cannon, in the final 21-17, 12-21, 16-14. The week before they lost in the AVP Fort Lauderdale final to two other USC players, Tina Graudina and Hailey Harward, who sang the national anthem before Sunday’s matches.

Lotman, 36, was a 2012 USA men’s indoors Olympian. He’s finished third six times in his AVP career, four this season. Partain, who plays indoors for UCLA, became the second youngest player of either gender to win an AVP tournament, behind only Scott Ayakatubby, who won in 1984 at age 19. They beat top-seeded Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk in the final 17-21, 21-14, 15-9.

The tournament dealt with lightning on Friday and Saturday, and Saturday night things got called off with four matches left on both sides to decide the semifinals. And, in what may have been a first, with more bad weather predicted for Sunday afternoon, those matches were played Sunday morning as one set to 28 points.

The AVP paid tribute to two-time Olympian Lucena on Sunday before the men’s final. Lucena announced his retirement from AVP play. Lucena played in his 152nd and final AVP tournament with five-time partner Andy Benesh. They tied for fifth.

Here are Sunday’s results:

Women

Championship: (7) Julia Scoles/Geena Urango def. (1) Terese Cannon/Sarah Sponcil, 21-17, 12-21, 16-14

Semifinal: (1) Terese Cannon/Sarah Sponcil def. (6) Zana Muno/Brandie Wilkerson, 26-24, 21-17

Semifinal: (7) Julia Scoles/Geena Urango def. Sara Hughes/Kelley Kolinske, 22-20, 21-18

Winners’ bracket quarterfinal: (1) Terese Cannon/Sarah Sponcil def. (4) Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss, 28-16

Winners’ bracket quarterfinal: (2) Sara Hughes/Kelley Kolinske def. (6) Zana Muno/Brandie Wilkerson, 29-27

Contenders-bracket quarterfinal: (6) Zana Muno/Brandie Wilkerson def. (10) Corinne Quiggle/Sarah Schermerhorn, 28-24

Contenders’ bracket quarterfinal: (7) Julia Scoles/Geena Urango def. (4) Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss, 28-25

Men

Championship: (6) Paul Lotman/Miles Partain def. (1) Theo Brunner/Chaim Schalk, 17-21, 21-14, 15-9

Semifinal: (1) Theo Brunner/Chaim Schalk def. (5) Chase Budinger/Troy Field, 21-19, 21-17

Semifinal: (6) Paul Lotman/Miles Partain def. (3) Phil Dalhausser/Casey Patterson, 21-23, 21-15, 17-15

Winners’ bracket quarterfinal: (5) Chase Budinger/Troy Field def. (9) Evan Cory/Bill Kolinske, 28-26

Winners’ bracket quarterfinal: (6) Paul Lotman/Miles Partain def. (7) Andy Benesh/Nick Lucena, 28-25

Contenders-bracket quarterfinal: (1) Theo Brunner/Chaim Schalk def. (7) Andy Benesh/Nick Lucena, 28-15

Contenders’ bracket quarterfinal: (3) Phil Dalhausser/Casey Patterson def. (9) Evan Cory/Bill Kolinske, 28-19