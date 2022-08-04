The AVP returns to Atlanta on Friday and already has made an impact on the sports scene.

Sarah Sponcil threw out the first pitch Wednesday night before the Braves lost to the Phillies.

It was nearly a strike for the athletic Sponcil, the Olympian teamed with Terese Cannon as the No. 1 seed for the AVP Gold Series Atlanta Open at Atlanta Station.

The top-seeded men’s pair are Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk.

This will the 10th time the AVP is competed in Atlanta, seventh for the women.

After the limited 2020 pandemic season, the first 2021 AVP event was in Atlanta and Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss, just a few months removed from their LSU season, won the women’s title. The men’s crown went to Chase Budinger and Casey Patterson.

“We’re excited to be returning to Atlanta after such a thrilling experience last year,” AVP CEO Al Lau said. “Beach volleyball was first introduced to the Olympics during the 1996 Games in Atlanta, so there’s a wealth of history and excitement surrounding this sport in this city.”

As always as is the case on the AVP, partners vary. For example Andy Benesh has won twice this season, in Austin with Phil Dalhausser and in Denver with Miles Evans, but in Atlanta he is playing with Nick Lucena.

The men’s field includes last week’s winners in Fort Lauderdale, Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb; the reuniting of the New Orleans winners, Phil Dalhausser and Casey Patterson; Hermosa Beach winners Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk; and Atlantic City winners Cody Caldwell and David Lee. Dalhausser also won the season opener in Austin with Andy Benesh and Benesh won in Denver with Miles Evans.

The men’s lineup for Friday’s first round:

No. 1 Theo Brunner-Chaim Schalk vs. No. 16 Jacob Landell-Lev Priima

No. 2 Tri Bourne-Trevor Crabb vs. No. 15 Cody Caldwell-David Lee

No. 3 Phil Dalhausser-Casey Patterson vs. No. 14 Tim Bomgren-Piotr Marciniak

No. 4 Taylor Crabb-Taylor Sander vs. No. 13 Tim Brewster-Kyle Friend

No. 5 Chase Budinger-Troy Field vs. No. 12 Skylar del Sol-Andrew Dentler

No. 6 Paul Lotman-Miles Partain vs. No. 11 Avery Drost-Cory Evans

No. 7 Andy Benesh-Nick Lucena vs. No. 10 John Hyden-Logan Webber

No. 8 Billy Allen-Jeremy Casebeer vs. No. 9 Evan Cory-Bill Kolinske

Brewster-Friend, Bomgren-Marciniak, Caldwell-Lee, and Landel-Priima won their spots through success in Atlantic City July 23-24.

2022 women’s winners in the field include Kloth and Nuss, who won the season opener in Austin; Kelly Cheng and Betsi Flint, who won in New Orleans; Larissa and Lili Maestrini, who have three titles this season, Muskegon, Denver and Atlantic City; and Sponcil and Cannon, who won in Hermosa Beach.

The women’s lineup:

No. 1 Sarah Sponcil-Terese Cannon vs. No. 16 Molly Turner-Torrey Van Winden

No. 2 Sara Hughes-Kelley Kolinske vs. No. 15 Megan Gebhard-Kahlee York

No. 3 Kelly Cheng-Betsi Flint vs. No. 14 Deahna Kraft-Allie Wheeler

No. 4 Taryn Kloth-Kristen Nuss vs. No. 13 Katie Dickens-Jennifer Keddy

No. 5 Larissa-Lili Maestrini vs. No. 12 Aurora Davis-Teegan Van Gunst

No. 6 Zana Muno-Brandi Wilkerson vs. No. 11 Megan Kraft-Emily Stockman

No. 7 Julia Scoles-Geena Urango vs. No. 10 Corinne Quiggle-Sarah Schermerhorn

No. 8 Lauren Fendrick-Hailey Harward vs. Emily Day-Savvy Simo

The Atlantic City qualifiers were Dickens-Keddy, Deahna Kraft-Wheeler, Gebhard-York and Van Winden-Turner.

The purse in Atlanta, the ninth AVP stop in 2022, is $300,000, largest of the season.

TOURNAMENT ADDED: The new AVP Pro Series Central Florida Open will be held December 2-4 at Hickory Point Beach on Lake Harris, replacing a Pro Series event that had been scheduled for mid-September in Atlantic City. That’s also the first weekend of the NCAA women’s tournament.