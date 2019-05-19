Cook and Pardon take Austin gold: “It’s everything to be an AVP champ”

“It was a really tough tournament,” Jace Pardon said. “We came out with everything we had, and I’m just like on cloud nine.
“I used to volunteer at these as a little kid and it’s just like, being from Manhattan Beach, it’s everything to be an AVP champ and you just work so hard and we’re so excited.”
Become a Premium subscriber to continue reading.
VolleyballMag.com Premium subscribers get:
- More overall in-depth coverage and feature articles than anywhere in the volleyball universe
- Increased juniors coverage
- NCAA women’s volleyball coverage including features, examining issues and daily roundups that you can’t find anywhere else
- And, of course, coverage of beach volleyball and Ed Chan’s photos