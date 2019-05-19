Cook and Pardon take Austin gold: “It’s everything to be an AVP champ”

By Megan Kaplon -
AVP Austin women 2019-Jace Pardon-Karissa Cook
Jace Pardon and Karissa Cook celebrate their first AVP victory/Robert Beck/AVP

“It was a really tough tournament,” Jace Pardon said. “We came out with everything we had, and I’m just like on cloud nine.
“I used to volunteer at these as a little kid and it’s just like, being from Manhattan Beach, it’s everything to be an AVP champ and you just work so hard and we’re so excited.”
