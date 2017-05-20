AVP Austin: Top 4 men’s seeds in semis,Texas women represent

Lengthy rain delays and qualifier-level teams proved troublesome in the AVP Austin tournament on Saturday, as both the men’s and women’s contenders bracket had significant upsets.

The men’s winners bracket went according to plan, as No. 1 Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena and No. 2 Trevor Crabb and Sean Rosenthal broke into the semifinals in straight set wins.

The contender’s bracket was a different story, as No. 12 Ed Ratledge and Eric Zaun came through the qualifier to finish fifth behind wins over No.7 Marty Lorenz and Adam Roberts and No. 11 Michael Brunsting and Chase Frishman earned a seventh before being eliminated by No. 3 Billy Allen and Stafford Slick 21-14, 21-17.

No. 13 Maddison McKibbin and Reid Priddy, who received a wild card into the main draw, validated that decision by finishing fifth with upset wins over No. 10 Kevin McColloch and Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran and No. 6 Brian and Tim Bomgren, before losing to No. 4 Jeremy Casebeer and John Mayer 21-16, 21-14 under the lights of Krieg field, a rematch of their first round, three-bearded confrontation.

The women’s winners bracket was business as usual, as hometown favorites No. 9 Amanda Dowdy and Irene Hester Pollock were sent to the contender’s bracket by the fourth-seeded teams of Texan Angela Bensend and partner Geena Urango in straight sets 21-19, 21-19, earning them a semifinal berth for Sunday.

Finally, if you call No. 3 defeating No. 2 an upset, Kim DiCello and Emily Stockman sent April Ross and Whitney Pavlik to the contender’s bracket in a three-set 18-21, 21-11, 15-11 affair.

“It’s great to be here competing in Austin,” DiCello said. “Emily and I are having a great time and it’s been fun to see our team improving as the tournament goes on. We’re looking forward to competing on Sunday.”

The contender’s bracket was rife with upsets, as No. 5 Jennifer Fopma and Kelly Reeves sent No. 1 Betsi Flint and Larsen home with a seventh place finish after a 21-14, 21-11 defeat.

No. 8 Karolina Marciniak and Kendra VanZwieten upset No. 6 Caitlin Ledoux and Heather McGuire 21-16, 21-13, only to be upset in turn by Dowdy and Hester Pollock 18-21, 21-16, 15-12, plagued by late third-set hitting errors.

Second-seeded Ross and Pavlik came back with a 21-18, 19-21, 15-8 win over Fopma and Reeves to complete Sunday’s semifinals.

The semifinals can be seen on the AVP website here, while the finals will air on NBCSN Sunday from 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. CST.

Men

Winners bracket

Round 3

Match 13: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (1) def. Jeremy Casebeer/John Mayer (4) 21-19, 21-14 (0:43)

Match 14: Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal (2) def. Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (3) 21-18, 21-16 (0:43)

Contender’s bracket

Round 2

Match 19: Ed Ratledge/Eric Zaun (12, Q1) def. Marty Lorenz/Adam Roberts (7) 21-12, 21-17 (0:38)

Match 20: Michael Brunsting/Chase Frishman (11) def. Derek Olson/Curt Toppel (9) 26-24, 16-21, 15-12 (1:18)

Match 21: Maddison McKibbin/Reid Priddy (13) def. Kevin McColloch/Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran (10) 21-18, 21-17 (0:44)

Match 22: Brian Bomgren/Tim Bomgren (6) def. Mark Burik/Avery Drost (8) 21-18, 21-18 (0:46)

Round 3

Match 23: Ed Ratledge/Eric Zaun (12, Q1) def. Michael Brunsting/Chase Frishman (11) 21-18, 21-13 (0:45)

Match 24: Maddison McKibbin/Reid Priddy (13) def. Brian Bomgren/Tim Bomgren (6) 21-15, 14-21, 15-11 (0:55)

Round 4

Match 25: Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (3) def. Ed Ratledge/Eric Zaun (12, Q1) 21-14, 21-17

Match 26: Jeremy Casebeer/John Mayer (4) def.Maddison McKibbin/Reid Priddy (13) 21-16, 21-14

Semifinals, Sunday

Match 27: Phil Dalhausser/ Nick Lucena (1) vs. Billy Allen/ Stafford Slick (3)

Match 28: Maddison McKibbin/Reid Priddy (13) vs. Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal (2)

Women

Winners bracket

Round 2

Match 9: Amanda Dowdy / Irene Hester Pollock (9) def. Betsi Flint / Kelley Larsen (1) 21-12, 14-21, 15-9 (0:53)

Match 10: Angela Bensend / Geena Urango (4) def. Jennifer Fopma / Kelly Reeves (5) 16-21, 21-17, 15-11 (1:00)

Match 11: Kim DiCello / Emily Stockman (3) def. Caitlin Ledoux / Heather McGuire (6) 19-21, 21-15, 15-9 (1:05)

Match 12: Whitney Pavlik / April Ross (2) def. Sheila Shaw / Brittany Tiegs (7) 21-12, 21-13 (0:36) Round 3

Match 13: Angela Bensend / Geena Urango (4) def. Amanda Dowdy / Irene Hester Pollock (9) 21-19, 21-19 (0:46)

Match 14: Kim DiCello / Emily Stockman (3) def. Whitney Pavlik / April Ross (2) 18-21, 21-11, 15-11 (0:58)

Contenders bracket

Round 1

Match 15: Nicolette Martin / Allie Wheeler (15, Q9) def. Janelle Allen / Briana Hinga (10) 17-21, 21-14, 15-11 (1:02)

Match 16: Kimberly Smith / Xi Zhang (14, Q6) def. Alix Klineman / Jace Pardon (11) 25-23, 16-21, 15-11 (0:50)

Match 17: Aurora Davis / Bree Scarbrough (13, Q2) def. Katie Spieler / Amanda Wiggins (12) 21-23, 21-16, 15-12 (1:01)

Match 18: Karolina Marciniak / Kendra VanZwieten (8) def. Karissa Cook / Lara Dykstra (16, Q13) 21-17, 16-21, 15-11 (1:00)

Round 2

Match 19: Jennifer Fopma / Kelly Reeves (5) def. Nicolette Martin / Allie Wheeler (15, Q9) 21-15, 21-12 (0:37)

Match 20: Betsi Flint / Kelley Larsen (1) def. Kimberly Smith / Xi Zhang (14, Q6) 21-17, 21-10 (0:32)

Match 21: Sheila Shaw / Brittany Tiegs (7) def. Aurora Davis / Bree Scarbrough (13, Q2) 21-19, 21-15 (0:46)

Match 22: Karolina Marciniak / Kendra VanZwieten (8) def. Caitlin Ledoux / Heather McGuire (6) 21-16, 21-13 (0:36)

Round 3

Match 23: Jennifer Fopma / Kelly Reeves (5) def. Betsi Flint / Kelley Larsen (1) 21-14, 21-11 (0:35)

Match 24: Karolina Marciniak / Kendra VanZwieten (8) def. Sheila Shaw / Brittany Tiegs (7) 21-19, 21-14 (0:40)

Round 4

Match 25: Whitney Pavlik / April Ross (2) def. Jennifer Fopma / Kelly Reeves (5) 21-18, 19-21, 15-8 (0:52)

Match 26: Amanda Dowdy / Irene Hester Pollock (9) def. Karolina Marciniak / Kendra VanZwieten (8) 18-21, 21-16, 15-12