AVP Chicago: No age boundaries as Hyden-Doherty, Claes-Hughes win titles

CHICAGO — Father Time must have been shaking his head Sunday as he watched the finals of the AVP’s The Championships unfold.

First, the oldest man ever to win, 44-year-old John Hyden, celebrated victory with 33-year-old teammate Ryan Doherty after they beat a pair of 37-year-olds, Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, 21-19, 21-19.

And then in the women’s final, two kids whose ages combined — 21-year-old Kelly Claes and 22-year-old Sara Hughes — don’t equal Hyden’s, beat 24-year-old Summer Ross and 31-year-old Brooke Sweat 21-17, 21-18.

Both winning pairs split $22,000, with the losers getting $16,000 as the 2017 AVP season came to an end.

In the semifinals, 12th-seeded Claes and Hughes beat second-seeded Lauren Fendrick and April Ross 21-14, 21-19 and third-seeded Ross and Sweat ousted top-seeded Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar — who won the previous two AVP events — 21-14, 21-19.

The men’s semifinals saw seventh-seeded Doherty and Hyden eliminate fourth-seeded Billy Allen and Stafford Slick 21-16, 21-19 and top-seeded Dalhausser and Lucena beat eighth-seeded Jeremy Casebeer and John Mayer 19-21-21-17, 15-9.

Claes and Hughes, the highly touted pair from USC that accomplished a win streak of 103 consecutive wins, finally broke through after garnering a second and three thirds.

Hughes credited the USC program’s preparation for their early success.

“I don’t think I would be here without USC, honestly. My coaches, Anna and Dain, and everyone else who helped out, they really prepared us. We trained like professionals at USC. That’s why we were able to come out so early and compete with all the rest of the professionals. I can’t thank them enough.”

Given the pair’s accomplishments, perhaps the only surprise is that they did not break through sooner. Claes talked about their transition from college to the professional ranks.

“I think anyone coming out is going to have a rough start,” said Claes, “but we’ve been making adjustments all year, we’ve been communicating so much, and we’re just so happy to finish like this.”

Hughes hadn’t had time to fully absorb their newest accomplishment.

“It doesn’t really feel real. I just don’t know what happened. It was so surreal, especially that last point. I’m just so happy we got to do this, and finish the season like this, it’s so amazing.

“We came out here and made history, and I’m so proud of Kelly, I’m glad I got to do it with her, I can’t thank the AVP enough for what they’ve given us since we came out on tour, we love it so much.”

The USC alums won in convincing fashion all weekend, and were not only undefeated, but were only pushed to three sets twice. For Claes, the key was focusing on the next point.

“Everyone out here battles so hard, and we had such a fun run, and we just focused on playing together one point at a time. We don’t really worry about the score, we just keep working on every sideout. That’s what we did, and we broke through, and we made it.”

Now that their first full-time professional season is over, and they don’t have to report to USC, what are their off-season plans?

“It’s our first real off-season. We’re still kind of adjusting because we’ve never done this before. So we’re going to take three to four weeks off and just rest and really recharge.

“We’re just going to relax and actually have personal lives, (Hughes laughs) and then we’re going to come back and grind through, and tailor it to figure what we want to do, but we’re just going to enjoy this one right now.”

With their newfound success, what are their plans for Sunday evening?

“We’re going on a plane and go home, we’re going to get home and hug our family, and everyone, and we just want to celebrate with them tonight.”

The men’s final featured a different look than most would expect, as six-time FIVB Best Blocker Dalhausser split block with 6 foot one Lucena.

Lucena acknowledged that they had fun switching it up.

“I thought this would be a fun tournament for us to try, have Phil go for his serve, and see what I can do up there. We made it to the final, we’re competitive in the final, and it was fun the whole weekend.

“Hats off to John and Ryan, they played well.”

VBM asked Dalhausser whether blocking or defense was more challenging.

“Blocking, for sure,” Dalhausser replied. “I’m not wanting to be one of those big guys that wants to play defense. We just figured we would switch it up a little bit to have some fun, and somehow we ended up in the finals, and we had a great time doing it.”

Doherty closed out the men’s final with a pair of stuff blocks. He acknowledged that Dalhausser and Lucena are always tough to beat.

“That was a good win,” Doherty said. “We’ve played Phil and Nick a lot, to top a team as world-class as those guys are means a lot for both me and Johnny.”

Doherty started off 2017 hot, with a fourth place finish at the five-star Fort Lauderdale event, and followed it up with a second place finish in Huntington Beach. The middle of their season wasn’t as consistent as they would like.