AVP Chicago: Many top qualifiers get through reduced Thursday field

The AVP Chicago qualifier, normally a long day of battle to make it through, was relatively quiet Thursday as five of the top eight seeds came through to complete the men’s draw, and six of the top eight made it into the women’s draw.

With Lake Michigan reclaiming some of its courts at the Oak Street Beach, the qualifier for the AVP Gold Series Championships was reduced to 43 men’s teams and 42 women’s teams. As a result, most teams only had to win two matches to qualify rather than the three or four of a large California event.

By comparison, only two of the men’s seeds and three of the women’s seeds made it through at AVP Hermosa.

Of the top eight men, No. 1 Theo Brunner and John Hyden, No. 4 Duncan Budinger and Kyle Friend, No. 5 Peter Connole and Steven Roschitz, No. 7 Paul Lotman and Miles Partain, and No. 8 Ben Vaught and Logan Webber all survived.

On the women’s side, No. 1 Taylor Nyquist and Megan Rice, No. 2 Falyn Fonoimoana and Alexa Strange, No. 4 Tory Paranagua and Kerri Schuh, No. 6 Traci Callahan and Carly Wopat, No. 7 Lara Dykstra and Allie Wheeler, and No. 8 Kimberly Smith and Brittany Tiegs will compete in Friday’s main draw.

The list below shows Friday’s first matches on each side. The top eight seeds await the winners.

Men

Theo Brunner/John Hyden (17, Q1) vs. Mark Burik/Piotr Marciniak (16)

Ty Loomis/Ricardo Santos (9) vs. Cody Caldwell/David Vander Meer (24, Q19)

Ben Vaught/Logan Webber (21, Q8) vs. Skylar del Sol/Ed Ratledge (12)

Eric Beranek/Billy Kolinske (13) vs. Paul Lotman/Miles Partain (20, Q7)

Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (19, Q5) vs. Maddison McKibbin/Riley McKibbin (14)

Avery Drost/Chase Frishman (11) vs. Jake Rosener/Christopher Vaughan (22, Q11)

Jon Ferrari/Garrett Wessberg (23, Q18) vs. David Lee/Sean Rosenthal (10)

Michael Brunsting/Ian Satterfield (15) vs. Duncan Budinger/Kyle Friend (18, Q4)

Women

Taylor Nyquist/Megan Rice (17, Q1) vs. Crissy Jones/Susannah Muno (16)

Kimberly Hildreth/Sarah Schermerhorn (9) vs. Katie Horton/Carly Kan (24, Q30)

Lara Dykstra/Allie Wheeler (21, Q7) vs. Amanda Dowdy/Corinne Quiggle (12)

Delaney Knudsen/Katie Spieler (13) vs. Traci Callahan/Carly Wopat (20, Q6)

Tory Paranagua/Kerri Schuh (19, Q4) vs. Mackenzie Ponnet/Sheila Shaw (14)

Brittany Howard/Molly Turner (11) vs. Kimberly Smith/Brittany Tiegs (22, Q8)

Aurora Davis/Marija Milosevic (23, Q12) vs. Caitlin Ledoux/Maria Clara Salgado (10)

Kim DiCello/Irene Pollock (15) vs. Falyn Fonoimoana/Alexa Strange (18, Q2)

BVBinfo.com has all the men’s results from Thursday and Friday’s schedule. Click here for the women’s results and schedule.