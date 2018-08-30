AVP Chicago: Honer-Meehan, Van Gunst twins among 16 qualifiers

By Ed Chan -
Christian Honer-AVP Chicago 2018 Thursday-AVP-chicago-Oak St Beach-qualifier
Christian Honer makes a one-handed stab dig in Thursday qualifier play/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

CHICAGO, Ill. — There were some new faces advancing Thursday to the AVP Chicago main draw, including Christian Honer and Ryan Meehan and the 6-foot Van Gunst twins — Annika and Teegan — who played indoors at Georgia Tech and finished their college careers across Atlanta at Georgia State. Indoor three-time Olympian David Lee and Paul Araiza are in the main draw after scoring a big upset.

In our photo gallery below, we feature Jeff Samuels, Jessie Geriger, Agnieszka Pregowska, Jessica Gaffney, Kyle Stevenson, Camie Manwill, Miles Partain, Jason Gibbs, Lauren Hattaway, Nicolette Martin, Elise Zappia, Alexa Micek, Bre Moreland, Holly Reschke, Christian Honer, Dillon Lesniak, Bruno Amorim, Daniel Rivera, Eric Beranek, David Vander Meer, Cole Fiers, Raffe Paulis, Annika Van Gunst, Kim Hildreth, Sarah Schermerhorn, Falyn Fonoimoana, Skylar Del Sol, and Jake Urrutia.
Ed Chan
Ed Chan is the Publisher/Director of Photography at VolleyballMag.com. Ed has been involved in the sport for nearly 40 years as a photographer, facility owner, official, coach, and player.

