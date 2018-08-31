AVP Chicago: Schalk-Bomgren, Reeves-Howard score big upsets

Ninth-seeded Chaim Schalk and Tim Bomgren and 10th-seeded Kelly Reeves and Brittany Howard are surprise quarterfinalists after an unpredictable Friday at the AVP’s Gold Series The Championships.

Schalk and Bomgren pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season and there were plenty of unpredictable outcomes on a wild day at the AVP’s season-ending event. We’ve got full coverage plus a photo gallery, with shots of Kelly Claes, Brittany Hochevar, Piotr marciniak, Christian Honer, Emily Stockman, Emily Day, Trevor Crabb, Casey Patterson, Chase Budinger, Bruno Amorim, Phil Dalhausser, Sarah Sponcil, Emily Day, Jake Gibb, Tri Bourne, Jeremy Casebeer, Reid Priddy, Corinne Quiggle, Alix Klineman, Sean Rosenthal, Avery Drost, Eric Zaun, Annika Van Gunst, Brittany Howard, Mark Burik, John Mayer, Molly Turner.