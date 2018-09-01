AVP Chicago: Cannon-Sponcil, Bomgren-Schalk break top-seeds stranglehold on semi spots

CHICAGO, Ill. — Sunday’s semifinals are set for the AVP’s Gold Series The Championships and, as is normally the case, the final eight spots are dominated by the top seeds.

There, were, however, two surprise semifinalists, one on each side.

In the women’s bracket, top-seeded Sara Hughes and Summer Ross, coming off their AVP Manhattan Beach victory, will play No. 18 Terese Cannon and Sarah Sponcil. In the other semifinal, second-seeded Kelly Claes and Brittany Hochevar will play No. 3-seeded Alix Klineman and April Ross.

The men’s side saw the exit of top-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, so second-seeded Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb face No. 4-seeded Roberto Rodriguez and Ed Ratledge. The other semi has third-seeded Jeremy Casebeer and Reid Priddy facing ninth-seeded Tim Bomgren and Chaim Schalk.

This story will be updated.

Men’s winners bracket

Round 4

Ed Ratledge/Roberto Rodriguez (4) def. Tim Bomgren/Chaim Schalk (9) 21-19, 21-17 (0:48)

Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy (3) def. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (2) 20-22, 21-19, 18-16 (1:29)

Contenders bracket

Round 3

Piotr Marciniak/Eric Zaun (12) def. Avery Drost/John Mayer (10) 21-16, 21-13 (0:40)

Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (1) def. Mark Burik/Ian Satterfield (14) 25-23, 21-14 (0:50)

Billy Allen/Ryan Doherty (5) def. Chase Budinger/Sean Rosenthal (7) 21-18, 21-18 (0:46)

Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb (11) def. Troy Field/Chase Frishman (15) 18-21, 21-16, 15-9 (0:54)

Round 4

Piotr Marciniak/Eric Zaun (12) def. Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (1) 21-16, 13-21, 15-8 (0:52)

Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb (11) def. Billy Allen/Ryan Doherty (5) 21-12, 17-21, 15-10 (0:53)

Round 5

Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (2) def. Piotr Marciniak/Eric Zaun (12) 21-18, 21-16 (0:44)

Tim Bomgren/Chaim Schalk (9) def. Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb (11) 21-19, 24-22 (0:46)

Semifinals

Ed Ratledge/Roberto Rodriguez (4) vs. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (2)

Tim Bomgren/Chaim Schalk (9) vs. Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy (3)

Women’s winners bracket

Round 4

Sara Hughes/Summer Ross (1) def. Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman (5) 21-18, 21-18 (0:52)

Alix Klineman/April Ross (3) def. Brittany Howard/Kelly Reeves (10) 21-16, 21-18 (0:49)

Contenders bracket

Round 3

Terese Cannon/Sarah Sponcil (18, Q2) def. Emily Day/Betsi Flint (4) 19-21, 21-13, 16-14 (1:03)

Amanda Dowdy/Irene Pollock (8) def. Falyn Fonoimoana/Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima (20, Q4) 21-16, 21-17 (0:41)

Kelly Claes/Brittany Hochevar (2) def. Ali McColloch/Kendra VanZwieten (13) 22-20, 23-21 (0:46)

Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler (9) def. Nicole Branagh/Caitlin Ledoux (6) 21-9, 21-17 (0:37)

Round 4

Terese Cannon/Sarah Sponcil (18, Q2) def. Amanda Dowdy/Irene Pollock (8) 23-21, 21-12 (0:46)

Kelly Claes/Brittany Hochevar (2) def. Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler (9) 21-13, 21-17 (0:37)

Round 5

Terese Cannon/Sarah Sponcil (18, Q2) def. Brittany Howard/Kelly Reeves (10) 16-21, 23-21, 16-14 (0:56)

Kelly Claes/Brittany Hochevar (2) def. Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman (5) 21-19, 21-15 (0:42)

Semifinals

Sara Hughes/Summer Ross (1) vs. Terese Cannon/Sarah Sponcil (18, Q2)

Kelly Claes/Brittany Hochevar (2) vs. Alix Klineman/April Ross (3)