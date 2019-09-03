From the great plays to celebrations, our favorite photos from AVP Chicago

April Ross and Alix Klineman are all smiles in Chicago/Mark Rigney photo
There was plenty of excitement at Oak Street beach this past weekend at the AVP Chicago Gold Series Championships, from repeat winners April Ross and Alix Klineman and Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb, to Bill Kolinske and Kelley Larsen getting engaged, to 17-year-old Miles Partain advancing to Sunday, and the quarterfinal collision between the top two women’s teams in the world.
Michael Gomez and Mark Rigney took a ton of photos, as our VolleyballMag.com photographers always do at AVP events, and our favorites follow. And if you missed any of our stories, starting with the previews and ending with the finals, here are the links:
Also, the Amazon Prime video can be viewed here.
Taylor Crabb challenges the block of Case Budinger/Mark Rigney photo
Betsi Flint stretches for the dig/Mark Rigney photo
Jeremy Casebeer passes a jump serve/Mark Rigney photo
Sara Hughes makes a speedy defensive play/Mark Rigney photo
Taylor Crabb beats the Phil Dalhausser block/Mark Rigney photo
Coach Rich Lambourne advises Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb/Michael Gomez photo
Riley McKibbin hustles for a dig/Mike Gomez photo
Troy Field pulls and executes an underhand dig/Mark Rigney photo
April Ross and Alix Klineman hug/Mark Rigney photo
Brandie Wilkerson lunges for the ball/Mark Rigney photo
Molly Turner makes a one-handed dig/Michael Gomez photo
Sarah Pavan makes a scramble play/Mark Rigney photo
Brandie Wilkerson and Sara Hughes slap hands/Michael Gomez photo
Alix Klineman hustles for the ball/Mark Rigney photo
Jake Gibb with his signature block celebration/Mark Rigney photo
Eric Beranek lunches for a tape serve/Michael Gomez photo
Eric Beranek digs in a cloud of sand/Michael Gomez photo
Crissy Jones reaches for a Karissa Cook pokey/Mark Rigney photo
Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb hold their trophies after their repeat victory at AVP Chicago/Mark Rigney photo
April Ross is oh-so-close to this dig/Mark Rigney photo
April Ross runs down a block touch/Michael Gomez photo
Reid Priddy drives for a dig/Mark Rigney photo
Sara Hughes passes a line serve/Michael Gomez photo
Taylor Crabb makes a lunging save/Michael Gomez photo
April Ross and Alix Klineman are all smiles in Chicago/Mark Rigney photo
Casey Patterson makes a back flipper dig near the pole/Mark Rigney photo
April Ross blasts the ball past the block of Brandie Wilkerson/Mark Rigney photo
Corinne Quiggle hustles for a touch/Mark Rigney photo
Emily Day pumps her fists in a block celebration/Mark Rigney photo/
Brittany Howard passes as Molly Turner looks on/Michael Gomez photo
Alix Klineman outreaches her competition/Michael Gomez photo
Maddison McKibbin warms up amid the Chicago skyline/Michael Gomez photo
John Hyden focuses on the dig/Mark Rigney photo
Duncan Budinger keeps the play alive during qualifier play/Michael Gomez photo
Miles Partain runs down a cut shot/Mark Rigney photo
Brandie Wilkerson sets a tight pass/Mark Rigney photo
Kelley Larsen and Bill Kolinske were engaged on stadium court/Michael Gomez photography
Pacific Palisades High School senior Miles Partain passes/Mark Rigney photo
Kenzie Ponnet and Brandie Wilkerson battle at the net/Michael Gomez photo
Steven Roschitz extends the play/Mark Rigney photo
Stafford Slick gets low to pass/Michael Gomez photo
Zana Muno extends for the dig/Mark Rigney photo
Jeremy Casebeer gets underneath a short serve/Mark Rigney photo
Alix Klineman and April Ross celebrate their second consecutive AVP Chicago win/Mark Rigney photo
Casey Patterson races to the end line for a block touch/Michael Gomez photo
Zana Muno hits the sand after an outstanding defensive play/Mark Rigney photo
Brandie Wilkerson is all smiles/Michael Gomez photo
Sara Hughes keeps her eyes on the ball/Michael Gomez photo
Taylor Crabb reaches for the dig/Mark Rigney photo
Alix Klineman celebrates a block of Sara Hughes/Mark Rigney photo
Kevin Barnett of Amazon Prime launches a mini-ball into the stands/Michael Gomez photo
Ty Loomis brings up sand while passing a short serve/Mark Rigney photo