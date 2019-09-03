From the great plays to celebrations, our favorite photos from AVP Chicago

There was plenty of excitement at Oak Street beach this past weekend at the AVP Chicago Gold Series Championships, from repeat winners April Ross and Alix Klineman and Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb, to Bill Kolinske and Kelley Larsen getting engaged, to 17-year-old Miles Partain advancing to Sunday, and the quarterfinal collision between the top two women’s teams in the world.

Michael Gomez and Mark Rigney took a ton of photos, as our VolleyballMag.com photographers always do at AVP events, and our favorites follow. And if you missed any of our stories, starting with the previews and ending with the finals, here are the links:

