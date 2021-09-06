AVP Chicago Open photo gallery: The best shots from Michael Gomez, Mark Rigney

Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb after their final match/Michael Gomez photo
CHICAGO — Admittedly it wasn’t the same without Ed Chan, but VolleyballMag.com regular contributors Michael Gomez and Mark Rigney shot this past weekend’s AVP Chicago Open for us.
Here are their favorite photos from the weekend. Click on any image to view it full size:
Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb/Michael Gomez photo
Taylor Crabb hits against Phil Dalhausser/Michael Gomez photo
Kristen Nuss is sitting in the right place/Michael Gomez photo
Karissa Cook/Michael Gomez photo
Qualifying action/Michael Gomez photo
Kristin Heldt dives and digs/Michael Gomez photo
Larissa and Lili celebrate their hard-fought semifinal win/Mark Rigney photo
Kristin Nuss passes/Michael Gomez photo
Zana Muno and Lili Maestrini battle at that net/Mark Rigney photo
Tri Bourne refuses to quit on the point/Mark Rigney photo
Tri Bourne finishes off the team of Lotman and Partain with a massive block/Mark Rigney photo
Kirstin Nuss digs an April Ross shot/Michael Gomez photo
Andy Benesh hits against Paul Lotman/Michael Gomez photo
Casey Patterson is dialed in for the dig/Michael Gomez photo
Sarah Sponcil passes/Michael Gomez photo
Sara Hughes battles in the second set of the women’s quarterfinals/Mark Rigney photo.
Tim Bomgren digs/Michael Gomez photo
Taylor Crabb goes through the block of Chase Budinger/Mark Rigney photo
Larissa hits against Alix Klineman/Michael Gomez photo
Phil Dalhausser/Michael Gomez photo
Jose Loiola coaching Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb/Michael Gomez photo
Larissa enjoying the AVP crowd in Chicago/Mark Rigney photo
Zana Muno goes up against Larissa/Michael Gomez photo
Sara Hughes reaches back for the set off of the net/Mark Rigney photo
Tom Bombgren scoops/Michael Gomez photo
Chase Budinger and Jake Gibb go at/Mark Rigney photo
The ball and Casey Patterson’s face meet up/Michael Gomez photo
Alix and April in transition/Mark Rigney photo
April Ross passes/Michael Gomez photo
Paul Lotman gets just enough of this Tri Bourne smash/Mark Rigney photo
Brandie Wilkerson returns this shot to sender/Mark Rigney photo
Miles Evans serves/Michael Gomez photo
Alix’s block seals the 2021 AVP Chicago Open/Mark Rigney photo
April Ross passes/Michael Gomez photo
Riley McKibbin documenting the action/Michael Gomez photo
Chase Frishman passes/Michael Gomez photo
Tri Bourne with the one-handed stab/Mark Rigney photo
Chase Budinger swings away against Jake Gibb/Michael Gomez photo
Molly Turner is fired up/Michael Gomez photo
Zana Muno follows thru on a dig in the semis/Mark Rigney photo
Sara Hughes passes/Michael Gomez photo
Zana Muno lays out to keep the point alive late in the third set/Mark Rigney photo
Sarah Sponcil digs/MIchael Gomez photo
Sarah Sponcil passes/Michael Gomez photo
Piotr Marciniak digs as Chase Frishman looks on/Michael Gomez photo
A happy Andy Benesh/Michael Gomez photo
Kelly Kolinske with a big block in her semifinal match against Lili and Larissa/Mark Rigney photo
Logan Webber blocks Jeremy Casebeer/Michael Gomez photo
Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb embraced after their last match/Michael Gomez photo
April Ross cuts the shot past Brandie Wilkerson/Michael Gomez photo
Tri Bourne and Paul Lotman at the net/Mark Rigney photo
Lili blasts a winner. /Mark Rigney photo
Miles Partain sets/Michael Gomez photo
Kristen Nuss hits against Alix Klineman/Michael Gomez photo
AVP announcer Mark Schuermann works the Chicago crowd/Michael Gomez photo
Jake Gibb, Nick Lucena, John Hyden, Phil Dalhausser/Michael Gomez photo
Alix Klineman serves/Michael Gomez photo
Troy Field gets ready//Michael Gomez photo
Lili and Larissa converge on the ball in their quarterfinal match against Sara Hughes and Brandie Wilkerson/Mark Rigney photo
Larissa waves to the crowd/Michael Gomez photo
Nick Lucena pops the ball up/Michael Gomez photo
The A Team celebrates the AVP Chicago victory/Michael Gomez photo
Larissa and Alix Klineman after the final/Michael Gomez photo
Kelly Kolinske sets Zana Muno/Mark Rigney photo
Chase Budinger reacts to his block of Taylor Crabb/Mark Rigney photo
Brandie Wilkerson digs off of the block/Mark Rigney photo
