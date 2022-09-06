CHICAGO — The AVP Gold Series Chicago Open this past weekend was a great tournament with tremendous competition and, as always, great photo opportunities. Our Mark Rigney, Rick Atwood and Stephen Burns were there all weekend, through sun, wind and rain.

Enjoy their favorite shots and click on any photo to view full size. And pro beach players, when you use these photos on your social-media accounts, please give these guys credit:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here