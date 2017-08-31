AVP Chicago: Real Windy City conditions for unpredictable qualifier

The Windy City lived up to its name Thursday as 20 mile-per-hour winds buffeted the AVP Chicago tournament sites on Lake Michigan.

The wind foiled the best-laid plans of AVP staff, as the windy conditions caused waves that took out one court on North Beach and threatened others on Oak Street Beach.

The wind was variable throughout the courts, from near 30-mile-per-hour gusts on the lake-side courts at North Beach, to idyllic conditions inside the stadium court.

Katie Spieler, who qualified with Karissa Cook, remembered 2016 being windy as well.

“Last year, the qualifier was like this, really windy, and we love the wind. This is a whole different level. It’s almost like a hurricane-type wind.

“It was a bit tough weather to play in, but we worked on moving on from the bad plays, and using ball control, which works for us, because we’re a bit smaller. It was tough, but we battled through.”

Spieler noted that their experience was different depending on the court placement.

“The city-side court had about half the wind. It totally made a big difference if you were on the city or the lake side. That was hard to adjust to as well.

“I think the wind equalizes the play because the players aren’t in system, and so if you have players that are 6 foot 4, they’re usually in system, and they can crush you, but when you have the wind, it’s all about ball control and learning how to be OK being uncomfortable, so it’s definitely an equalizer.”

Jeff Samuels and Raffe Paulis were challenged today, needing three sets in two of their three matches.

“It was a tough qualifier,” Samuels said. “It was not as easy as you would think, not being on the West Coast. Kudos to the AVP for another great event.

“As much as the freeze has helped me, it can come back to bite you. They came back at the end, made a run of several points, but we ended up pulling it off.”

Samuels, who hails from Michigan, is very familiar with the Midwest wind.

“The wind? Oh my goodness. It was definitely a trial for everyone today. It was so windy, and the wind was inconsistent, you don’t know where it’s going to gust. I grew up in the Midwest, so I’ve played a lot both at Oak and at North Ave., so I have a good feel for what it does. It was definitely trying all day.

“We fought through it together, Raffe picked me up, passed nails, and Yahtzee’ed balls, that’s all we needed today, to be aggressive.

“I’m glad we played over here (at Oak Street), because if it’s windy here, it’s got to be crazy windy over at North Ave.

“We practice in the wind all the time. You have to get your feet into the right position, otherwise the ball will just drift right past you. We made the right adjustments, and kept talking to each other. Raffe was just amazing today.”

All of Thursday’s results and Friday’s winners brackets follow.

Thursday’s men’s qualifier bracket

Round 1

Match 2: Maksym Gladun/Tomas Goldsmith (Q64) def. Dave Earnest/Mark Willoughby (Q65) 13-21, 21-19, 15-13 (1:02)

Match 10: Pat Cronshaw/Jake Urrutia (Q56) def. Jimmy Minton/Todd Ruckriegel (Q73) 21-3, 21-14 (0:33)

Match 15: Bryce Mayer/Brad Torsone (Q72) def. Noel Khirsukani/Jake Koch (Q57) 18-21, 21-17, 15-9 (1:00)

Match 18: Tomasz Gortych/Szymon Tralka (Q60) def. David Grangaard/John Wierzbicki (Q69) 21-15, 21-18 (0:42)

Match 23: Clay Messenger/Adam Wienckowski (Q53) def. Jeff Dameron/Dave Talcott (Q76) 21-7, 21-11 (0:29)

Match 26: Corey Partridge/Jarrett Partridge (Q52) def. Tyler Ferguson/Dennis Nelson (Q77) 21-18, 14-21, 16-14 (1:12)

Match 31: David Evans/Adam Gustafson (Q61) def. Ben Shassol/Matt Shassol (Q68) 23-21, 23-21 (0:58)

Match 34: David Joyce/Max Martin (Q67) def. Teddy Cook/Kevin Craig (Q62) 21-17, 17-21, 15-11 (1:10)

Match 39: Gary Barnes/Jerry Graham (Q51) def. Dylan Hough/Will Sovran (Q78) 21-9, 21-14 (0:32)

Match 42: Roger Parent/Brian Wells (Q75) def. Christopher Austin/Luke Turner (Q54) 21-17, 21-13 (0:36)

Match 47: Joseph Smalzer/Tommy Wolfe (Q59) def. Brian Post/Vince Zanzucchi (Q70) 21-16, 18-21, 15-13 (0:53)

Match 50: Cody Caldwell/Harshil Thaker (Q71) def. Chris Flood/Eric Garvey (Q58) 14-21, 21-19, 15-11 (0:58)

Match 55: Elijah Margetts/Luke Salm (Q74) def. Robert Hevezi/Josh Pradziad (Q55) 21-18, 21-17 (0:40)

Match 58: Garrett Peterson/Justin Phipps (Q50) def. Tyler Berry/Jacob McAuley (Q79) 21-15, 21-12 (0:34)

Match 63: Kyle Condon/Mike Sauro (Q63) def. Mike Clark/Adam Jewell (Q66) 21-19, 21-14 (0:44)

Round 2

Match 65: Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (17, Q1) def. Maksym Gladun/Tomas Goldsmith (Q64) 23-21, 21-11 (0:45)

Match 66: Philip Burrow/Tyler Lesneski (Q33) def. Zoran Grabovac/Clay Van De Bogart (Q32) 21-19, 21-13 (0:39)

Match 67: Marshall Brock/Aaren Rice (Q17) def. Ian Bicko/Judd Smith (Q48) 21-11, 21-14 (0:41)

Match 68: Jordan Gladstone/Adam Manuel (Q16) def. Miguel Calvillo/Dylan Holland (Q49) 26-24, 18-21, 15-9 (1:00)

Match 69: Pat Cronshaw/Jake Urrutia (Q56) def. Jonathan Drake/Chris Luers (Q9) 21-11, 21-17 (0:38)

Match 70: Charles VanRees/Logan Webber (Q24) def. Ryan Lehmann/Joe Sokol (Q41) 21-16, 16-21, 15-3 (0:54)

Match 71: Kacey Losik/Garrett Wilson (Q25) def. Mika Hunkin/Thomas Ta (Q40) 21-12, 21-9 (0:31)

Match 72: Bryce Mayer/Brad Torsone (Q72) def. Francisco Quesada-Paneque/Troy Schlicker (Q8) 21-12, 19-21, 15-5 (0:55)

Match 73: Brian Cook/Tim May (21, Q5) def. Tomasz Gortych/Szymon Tralka (Q60) 21-18, 21-16 (0:39)

Match 74: Matt Janas/Nathan Klaas (Q28) def. Bryce Powers/Drew Winterstein (Q37) 22-24, 21-15, 15-6 (1:02)

Match 75: Michael Harrison/Eli Masud (Q21) def. Kameron Beans/Shawn Ledig (Q44) 21-18, 21-5 (0:43)

Match 76: Clay Messenger/Adam Wienckowski (Q53) def. Jake Rosener/Garrett Wessberg (Q12) 21-19, 22-20 (0:56)

Match 77: Shane Donohue/Kyle Radde (Q13) def. Corey Partridge/Jarrett Partridge (Q52) 21-9, 21-7 (0:32)

Match 78: Andrew Simpson/Steve Sokol (Q45) def. David Smith/Nathan Yang (Q20) 21-15, 13-21, 15-13 (1:05)

Match 79: Benjamin Ihlefeld/Gregory Vogel (Q36) def. Tristan Patterson/Jason Raney (Q29) 21-16, 21-19 (0:45)

Match 80: Kyle Friend/Myles Muagututia (20, Q4) def. David Evans/Adam Gustafson (Q61) 21-17, 21-8 (0:46)

Match 81: Dave McKienzie/Ian Satterfield (19, Q3) def. David Joyce/Max Martin (Q67) 21-12, 21-17 (0:39)

Match 82: Cole Fiers/Hagen Smith (Q35) def. Dillon Lesniak/Salvador Pastor (Q30) 21-18, 18-21, 15-11 (0:56)

Match 83: Bruno Amorim/Ozz Borges (Q19) def. Eric Kracht/Jeremy Shaft (Q46) 21-11, 21-19 (0:40)

Match 84: Alejandro Parra/Travis Schoonover (Q14) def. Gary Barnes/Jerry Graham (Q51) 21-13, 21-19 (0:35)

Match 85: Dan Buehring/Matthew McCarthy (Q11) def. Roger Parent/Brian Wells (Q75) 16-21, 21-17, 17-15 (1:10)

Match 86: Alexander Kammermeier/Tal Shavit (Q22) def. Matt Baleiko/Daniel Rivera (Q43) 13-21, 22-20, 15-13 (1:07)

Match 87: Mark Van Zwieten/Steve Van Zwieten (Q27) def. Elias Aparcedo/Kristopher Back (Q38) 21-11, 21-13 (0:30)

Match 88: Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (22, Q6) def. Joseph Smalzer/Tommy Wolfe (Q59) 21-11, 21-19 (0:37)

Match 89: David Vander Meer/Nathanael Vander Meer (Q7) def. Cody Caldwell/Harshil Thaker (Q71) 21-12, 21-11 (0:34)

Match 90: Patrick Bolton/Luis Del Valle (Q26) def. Alex Amylon/Tyler Machie-Marsh (Q39) 21-7, 21-13 (0:32)

Match 91: Marcus Partain/Miles Partain (Q23) def. Sterling Perkins/Daniel Virkus (Q42) 21-7, 28-26 (0:48)

Match 92: Dan Laure/Wayne Scott (Q10) def. Elijah Margetts/Luke Salm (Q74) 21-14, 21-13 (0:40)

Match 93: John Hamilton/Christian Honer (Q15) def. Garrett Peterson/Justin Phipps (Q50) 21-16, 21-17 (0:40)

Match 94: Kyle Stevenson/Travis Woloson (Q18) def. Austin Clubb/Shane Welch (Q47) 21-12, 21-13 (0:40)

Match 95: Carl Naslund/Bradley Riding-Connors (Q34) def. Erik Anderson/Clint Smith (Q31) 17-21, 21-13, 15-8 (0:51)

Match 96: Raffe Paulis/Jeff Samuels (18, Q2) def. Kyle Condon/Mike Sauro (Q63) 21-7, 21-9 (0:31)

Round 3

Match 97: Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (17, Q1) def. Philip Burrow/Tyler Lesneski (Q33) 21-19, 21-16 (0:44)

Match 98: Marshall Brock/Aaren Rice (Q17) def. Jordan Gladstone/Adam Manuel (Q16) 21-9, 21-16 (0:33)

Match 99: Pat Cronshaw/Jake Urrutia (Q56) def. Charles VanRees/Logan Webber (Q24) 21-14, 21-12 (0:35)

Match 100: Kacey Losik/Garrett Wilson (Q25) def. Bryce Mayer/Brad Torsone (Q72) 21-16, 21-18 (0:46)

Match 101: Brian Cook/Tim May (21, Q5) def. Matt Janas/Nathan Klaas (Q28) 24-22, 21-11 (0:43)

Match 102: Clay Messenger/Adam Wienckowski (Q53) def. Michael Harrison/Eli Masud (Q21) 19-21, 21-18, 16-14 (1:07)

Match 103: Shane Donohue/Kyle Radde (Q13) def. Andrew Simpson/Steve Sokol (Q45) 21-7, 21-19 (0:38)

Match 104: Kyle Friend/Myles Muagututia (20, Q4) def. Benjamin Ihlefeld/Gregory Vogel (Q36) 21-13, 18-21, 15-8 (0:57)

Match 105: Dave McKienzie/Ian Satterfield (19, Q3) def. Cole Fiers/Hagen Smith (Q35) 22-20, 19-21, 15-10 (0:57)

Match 106: Bruno Amorim/Ozz Borges (Q19) def. Alejandro Parra/Travis Schoonover (Q14) 21-17, 16-21, 15-12 (0:54)

Match 107: Alexander Kammermeier/Tal Shavit (Q22) def. Dan Buehring/Matthew McCarthy (Q11) 21-18, 18-21, 15-12 (1:04)

Match 108: Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (22, Q6) def. Mark Van Zwieten/Steve Van Zwieten (Q27) 24-22, 21-18 (0:48)

Match 109: Patrick Bolton/Luis Del Valle (Q26) def. David Vander Meer/Nathanael Vander Meer (Q7) 21-17, 20-22, 15-12 (1:01)

Match 110: Marcus Partain/Miles Partain (Q23) def. Dan Laure/Wayne Scott (Q10) 21-13, 21-16 (0:41)

Match 111: Kyle Stevenson/Travis Woloson (Q18) def. John Hamilton/Christian Honer (Q15) 16-21, 21-15, 15-10 (1:02)

Match 112: Raffe Paulis/Jeff Samuels (18, Q2) def. Carl Naslund/Bradley Riding-Connors (Q34) 14-21, 21-15, 15-13 (1:04)

Round 4

Match 113: Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (17, Q1) def. Marshall Brock/Aaren Rice (Q17) 21-8, 21-14 (0:40)

Match 114: Kacey Losik/Garrett Wilson (Q25) def. Pat Cronshaw/Jake Urrutia (Q56) 21-15, 21-16 (0:39)

Match 115: Brian Cook/Tim May (21, Q5) def. Clay Messenger/Adam Wienckowski (Q53) 21-14, 21-15 (0:36)

Match 116: Kyle Friend/Myles Muagututia (20, Q4) def. Shane Donohue/Kyle Radde (Q13) 21-19, 21-11 (0:41)

Match 117: Dave McKienzie/Ian Satterfield (19, Q3) def. Bruno Amorim/Ozz Borges (Q19) 18-21, 21-16, 15-10 (0:50)

Match 118: Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (22, Q6) def. Alexander Kammermeier/Tal Shavit (Q22) 21-15, 17-21, 15-8 (0:50)

Match 119: Patrick Bolton/Luis Del Valle (Q26) vs. Marcus Partain/Miles Partain (Q23) 21-23, 16-21, 15-10 (0:58)

Match 120: Raffe Paulis/Jeff Samuels (18, Q2) def. Kyle Stevenson/Travis Woloson (Q18) 21-13, 20-22, 15-9 (1:03)

Friday’s winners bracket

Round 1

Match 1: Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (17, Q1) vs. Mark Burik/Adam Roberts (16)

Match 2: Ed Ratledge/Eric Zaun (9) vs. Patrick Bolton/Luis Del Valle (24, Q26)

Match 3: Brian Cook/Tim May (21, Q5) vs. Maddison McKibbin/Riley McKibbin (12)

Match 4: Marty Lorenz/Chaim Schalk (13) vs. Kyle Friend/Myles Muagututia (20, Q4)

Match 5: Dave McKienzie/Ian Satterfield (19, Q3) vs. Brian Bomgren/Tim Bomgren (14) Match 6: Michael Brunsting/Ty Loomis (11) vs. Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (22, Q6)

Match 7: Kacey Losik/Garrett Wilson (23, Q25) vs. Avery Drost/Chase Frishman (10)

Match 8: Piotr Marciniak/Roberto Rodriguez (15) vs. Raffe Paulis/Jeff Samuels (18, Q2)

Round 2

Match 9: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (1) vs.

Match 10: Jeremy Casebeer/John Mayer (8) vs.

Match 11: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson (5) vs.

Match 12: Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (4) vs.

Match 13: Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (3) vs.

Match 14: Reid Priddy/Ricardo Santos (6) vs.

Match 15: Ryan Doherty/John Hyden (7) vs.

Match 16: Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal (2) vs.