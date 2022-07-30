The top four men’s seeds advanced, and on the women’s side, Nos. 2, 3 and 4 are left in the in the winners-bracket.

But there was one big upset Friday in the AVP Pro Series Fort Lauderdale Open. Eighth-seeded Tina Graudina, the Latvian Olympian reunited with USC teammate Hailey Harward, knocked off top-seeded USA Olympian Sarah Sponcil (formerly of UCLA) and another former USC standout, Terese Cannon 21-16, 15-21, 15-9. 

Saturday afternoon, Graudina and Harward will play the former LSU pair of fourth-seeded Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss, while second-seeded Olympian Kelly Cheng (another former Trojan) and Betsi Flint (who played at Loyola Marymount, where Sponcil also played before transferring to UCLA) play third-seeded Sara Hughes (Cheng’s former partner at USC) and Kelley Kolinske (Pepperdine)

Also in the contenders bracket with Sponcil and Cannon are fifth-seeded Brazilians Larissa and Lili Maestrini, the hottest team on tour. They lost to Kloth and Nuss 21-17, 14-21, 15-13.

Zana Muno dials in on the dig/Rick Atwood photo

On the men’s side, top-seeded Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk play Taylor Sander and Taylor Crabb, and second-seeded Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb play third-seeded Chase Budinger and Troy Field.

Bourne and Crabb won two tough battles, first over 15th-seeded Travis Mewhirter (Bourne’s partner on the SANDCAST podcast) 21-16, 22-20 and then 10th-seeded John Hyden and Logan Webber 21-19, 21-19. 

In the second round, Crabb and Sander had to rally to beat fourth-seeded Paul Lotman and Miles Partain in three and Budinger and Field went three in beating 11th-seeded Avery Drost and Miles Evans.

Click here for the complete women’s results and schedule, and here for the men’s, courtesy of BVBinfo.com.

Travis Mewhirter gets the block on Tri Bourne/Rick Atwood photo

