The men’s side is more or less holding form at the AVP Pro Series Fort Lauderdale Open.

The women’s side was a lot more unpredictable Saturday.

Two men’s semifinalists, top-seeded Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk and second-seeded Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb, await their Sunday opponents. 

Brunner and Schalk blasted fourth-seeded Taylor Crabb and Taylor Sander 21-16, 21-10 in the third round, while Bourne and Crabb beat third-seeded Chase Budinger and Troy Field 21-16, 21-18.

To get to the semifinals, Team Taylor must beat 10th-seeed John Hyden and Logan Webber, while Budinger and Field play fifth-seeded Paul Lotman and Miles Partain. 

Hyden and Weber survived an 18-21, 25-23, 15-10 victory over 11th-seeded Avery Drost and Miles Evans in a match that took an hour, 7 minutes, while Lotman and Partain beat sixth-seeded Andy Benesh and Nick Lucena 13-21, 21-19, 18-16, in a match that took an hour, 12 minutes.

The eight-seeded pair of former USC teammates Tina Graudina and Hailey Harward are in one women’s semifinal, while second-seeded Kelly Cheng and Betsi Flint are in the other.

Tina Graudina pokes over Taryn Kloth/Tim Britt photo

Graudina and Harward got through when they downed fourth-seeded Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss 17-21, 21-16, 15-13 in at that point was the longest women’s match of the day, an hour and 2 minutes.

But then it took Cheng and Flint five minutes longer to get past third-seeded Sara Hughes and Kelley Kolinske 22-20, 24-26, 15-11.

To get to the semifinals, Kloth and Nuss will have to beat 11th-seeded Julia Scoles and Geena Urango, and Hughes and Kolinske will have to beat sixth-seeded Zana Muno and Brandie Wilkerson.

Muno, the former UCLA standout, and Canadian Olympian Wilkerson had quite a Saturday. First they knocked out top-seeded USA Olympian Sarah Sponcil and Terese Cannon 24-22, 21-15, and then stayed alive with a 21-15, 21-18 win over the hottest team on the tour, Brazilians Larissa and Lili Maestrini.

Click here for the complete women’s results and schedule, and here for the men’s, courtesy of BVBinfo.com.

Troy Field goes all out/Rick Atwood photo

