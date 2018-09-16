HONOLULU — The USA proved to be poor hosts at Fort deRussy beach park in Waikiki Beach in a tournament April Ross said “is like a 100-yard dash,” taking five of eight semifinal spots for Sunday.

We have all the results, reactions and analysis from the top American pairs and a photo gallery, and Sunday’s schedule.

The eight team double-elimination tournament format is a bit like starting a three-day tournament on Saturday, bypassing Friday.

“It’s crazy,” Ross said. “It’s like a 100-yard dash. You’ve got to come out and sprint from the beginning. We did that this morning, and then we lightened up a little in the middle, and now we’re back and in the semis. We’re so excited.”