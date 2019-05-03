AVP Huntington Beach: 8 men’s, 8 women’s pairs get out of qualifier, photo gallery

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — The AVP season is under way.

The domestic pro tour opened Thursday with qualifying and all the results can be found by clicking these links (thanks to BVBinfo.com):

Eight men’s pairs made it out:

Marty Lorenz and Raffe Paulis, Daniel Dalanhese and Andrew Dentler, Branden Clemens and Dylan Maarek, Spencer Sauter and Ben Vaught, Duncan Budinger and Kyle Friend, Kacey Losik and Lev Priima, Alex Diaz and Yamil Yanes Rodriguez, and Christian Honer and Logan Webber.

And eight women’s pairs:

Lauren DeTurk and Sasha Karelov, Audrey Nourse and Nicole Nourse, Emily Hartong and Alexa Strange, Jessica Sykora and Brittany Tiegs, McKenna Thibodeau and Madison Witt, Marija Milosevic and Megan Rice, Megan Kraft and Delaynie Maple, and Traci Callahan and Maria Clara Salgado.

Friday’s main draw can be seen on Amazon Prime.

Thursday’s action also marked the pro debut of former BYU All-American Roni Jones-Perry, who played with Tambre Nobles. They lost to Bailey Bars and Katie Pyles in the first round of qualifying 21-15, 21-13.

“It was fun, it’s just fun to play volleyball and just learn different aspects of the sport,” said Jones-Perry, a national player of the year candidate last season as BYU made the NCAA final four.

“My partner needed someone to play with her. I had played with her in Utah a little bit, and we came out to play for fun.”

Jones-Perry admitted, “I hadn’t played a lot, we play for fun in Utah at some apartment courts, mostly to be outside.

“A lot of the skills transfer to beach, and more would probably transfer if I would let it, if that makes sense, just let volleyball be volleyball. Passing is the same, serving strategies are the same, even just finding the open court.”

She hopes to play professionally indoors.

“That’s the plan. I’ve been talking to a couple of teams, but haven’t made any decisions yet. Europe somewhere, I know that’s pretty vague, but Europe somewhere.”