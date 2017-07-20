AVP Hermosa: Truly a qualifier for the new kids on the block

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif — LSU’s Claire Coppola and Long Beach State’s Hailey Harward played like they never left Hermosa Beach.

Last week, the pair won the Beach Volleyball Clubs of America collegiate division championship. Thursday at the AVP Hermosa Beach Open, the kids won three matches in the qualifier bracket to move into Friday’s main draw.

It was a good day for new faces on the AVP Tour, as former Stanford indoors and Pepperdine beach All-American Brittany Howard and Pepp partner Corinne Quiggle also advanced.

The men’s side also saw some really young new kids on the block, in this case the remarkable Partain brothers, 17-year-old Marcus and 15-year-old Miles. They also won their way into the main draw, winning three matches.

The AVP said Thursday that it is expanding the main draw to 24 from 16 teams per gender “to reflect the growth of and demand for the sport.”

Coppola, who will be a sophomore at LSU, and Harward, who will be a junior at Long Beach, opened play by beating Mariko Coverdale and Chelsea Hayes 21-17, 21-18. Then the teammates from the Phoenix area, who were seeded 48th in th qualifier, beat Hillary Dattilo and Zuzano Spencer 21-16, 21-18 before knocking out Branagan Fuller and another former Pepperdine standout, Delaney Knudson 21-18, 17-21, 16-14.

Howard and Quiggle, the No. 14-seeded qualifier, opened with a victory over Sydney Deturk and Lilly Raney 21-14, 21-17. Then they took out Kristen Petrasic and Agnieszka Pregowska 21-18, 21-17 before rolling past Katie Jameson and Tracy Jones 21-14, 21-14.

Knudsen’s sister, Lindsey, and partner Jessica Sykora, the 18th-seed, made it into the main draw, capping a big day by beating second-seeded Pri Plantadosi-Lima and Kerri Schuh 21-14, 15-21, 15-12 in the last women’s match of the day. Knudsen, who will be a junior next year, and Saint Mary’s College partner Payton Rund gained notoriety this past spring when they broke the 103-match winning streak of USC’s Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes.

The Partains, seeded 27th in the qualifier, opened play by crushing 38th-seeded Abel Gustafson and Drew Pitlik 21-10, 21-12. Then they ousted Matt Motter and Mike Placek, the 59th seed, 21-15, 15-21, 15-11 in a match that took more than an hour.

But they had plenty left as they knocked out 11th-seeded Marshall Brock and Aaren Rice 21-17, 24-22.

Earlier Thursday VolleyballMag.com had the remarkable story of Matt Prosser. He and his teammate, Eric Beranek, won their first match, beating Robert deAurora and John Schwengel, but lost their second to Brian Miller and Brett Ryan. Miller and Ryan, seeded fifth in the qualifier, then beat Will Bantle and Robert Mullahey 21-17, 21-23, 15-11 to get into the main draw.

Thursday’s men’s qualifier

Round 1

Match 2: Rory Jones / McKay Smith (Q65) def. Stanton Smith / Gregory Vogel (Q64) 21-17, 21-14 (0:41)

Match 6: Steve McFadden / Oren Zyndorf (Q81) def. Brendan McCay / Alessio Signorini (Q48) 21-15, 21-17 (0:40)

Match 7: Graeme Cowgill / Judd Smith (Q49) def. Kevin Cleary / Jack Walmer (Q80) 21-14, 21-19 (0:46)

Match 10: Kevin Beukema / Mason Chevron (Q56) def. Torin Jeffreys / Jesse Webster (Q73) 21-12, 21-14 (0:39)

Match 15: Kevin Gregan / Luke Myers (Q57) def. David Barrett / Nick Gustafson (Q72) 21-13, 21-7 (0:36)

Match 18: Gustavo Buitrago / Orlando Irizarry (Q60) def. Josh Marsh / Matt West (Q69) 21-12, 21-10 (0:32)

Match 23: Daniel Kranda / Jay Panther (Q53) def. Paul Lourick / Vaughn Petersen (Q76) 21-12, 21-16 (0:44)

Match 26: Cole Fiers / Hagen Smith (Q52) def. John Eddins / Jake Urrutia (Q77) 21-16, 21-8 (0:37)

Match 27: Paul MacDonald / Lucas Wisniakowski (Q84) def. Alex Dale / Vince Zanzucchi (Q45) 22-20, 21-18 (0:55)

Match 31: Mark Bohls / Bivin Sadler (Q61) def. Tyler Lucas / Brent Reger (Q68) 21-12, 21-14 (0:46)

Match 34: Matt Heagy / Jeremy Simpkins (Q67) def. Jake Koch / Brian Reim (Q62) 21-17, 21-16 (0:50)

Match 38: Chris Dedo / Evan Murray (Q46) def. Garret Costello / Jacob Heinrichs (Q83) 21-18, 21-14 (0:40)

Match 39: Charlie Caldwell / Steven Irvin (Q78) def. Timothy Brewster / Brett Sheward (Q51) 21-16, 11-21, 15-12 (0:57)

Match 42: Gary Barnes / Riley Theunissen (Q54) def. Kevin Brown / Daniel Earnest (Q75) 22-24, 21-8, 15-8 (1:01)

Match 47: Matt Motter / Mike Placek (Q59) def. Bobby Bomberg / Chris Gamblin (Q70) 21-5, 21-14 (0:35)

Match 50: Parker Anderson / Kailum Rinaldi (Q58) def. Mihail Osipov / Jeff Steffens (Q71) 21-19, 18-21, 16-14 (1:12)

Match 55: Alex Pepke / Michael Vellutato (Q74) def. Timothy Blanc / Ashish Kamboj (Q55) 24-22, 21-16 (0:45)

Match 58: Colton Cowell / Jeff Urton (Q79) def. Devon Burki / Tanner Smith (Q50) 21-13, 21-13 (0:41)

Match 59: Christopher Long / Jace Olsen (Q47) def. Dhiraj Coats / Erik Gomez (Q82) 21-10, 21-13 (0:44)

Match 63: Michael Airola / David McBride (Q66) def. Dave Earnest / Ugis Kanders (Q63) 18-21, 21-17, 15-11 (1:00)

Round 2

Match 65: Francisco Quesada-Paneque / Troy Schlicker (Q1) def. Rory Jones / McKay Smith (Q65) 21-13, 21-13 (0:38)

Match 66: Kacey Losik / Garrett Wilson (Q32) def. Justin Phipps / Bill Strickland (Q33) 21-19, 21-13 (0:45)

Match 67: Kyle Friend / Myles Muagututia (Q17) def. Steve McFadden / Oren Zyndorf (Q81) 21-17, 21-9 (0:36)

Match 68: Marcin Jagoda / Tomas Salava (Q16) def. Graeme Cowgill / Judd Smith (Q49) 21-13, 11-21, 15-11 (0:58)

Match 69: Travis Mewhirter / David Vander Meer (Q9) def. Kevin Beukema / Mason Chevron (Q56) 21-13, 21-19 (0:45)

Match 70: Charles VanRees / Logan Webber (Q24) def. Jonathan Justice / Pedro Schnedier (Q41) 21-17, 17-21, 15-13 (0:59)

Match 71: Michael Boag / Bobby Jacobs (Q25) def. Adrian Guthals / Anthony Unger (Q40) 21-17, 21-13 (0:39)

Match 72: Tim May / Travis Woloson (Q8) def. Kevin Gregan / Luke Myers (Q57) 21-13, 21-14 (0:44)

Match 73: Brian Miller / Brett Ryan (Q5) def. Gustavo Buitrago / Orlando Irizarry (Q60) 21-16, 21-18 (0:40)

Match 74: Eric Beranek / Matt Prosser (Q37) def. Robert deAurora / John Schwengel (Q28) 21-10, 21-15 (0:39)

Match 75: Will Bantle / Robert Mullahey (Q44) def. Kevin Lynch / Jason Raney (Q21) 21-19, 21-15 (0:47)

Match 76: Matt Baleiko / Michael Harrison (Q12) def. Daniel Kranda / Jay Panther (Q53) 21-13, 21-18 (0:40)

Match 77: Cole Fiers / Hagen Smith (Q52) def. Jonathan Alvarez / Dillon Lesniak (Q13) 21-12, 21-12 (0:34)

Match 78: Bruno Amorim / Ozz Borges (Q20) def. Paul MacDonald / Lucas Wisniakowski (Q84) 17-21, 21-16, 15-9 (1:02)

Match 79: Reuben Danley / Gabriel Ospina (Q29) def. Jay Johnson / Cameron Sitler (Q36) 21-10, 21-12 (0:33)

Match 80: Paul Lotman / Alejandro Parra (Q4) def. Mark Bohls / Bivin Sadler (Q61) 21-13, 21-7 (0:45)

Match 81: Paul Araiza / Ian Satterfield (Q3) def. Matt Heagy / Jeremy Simpkins (Q67) 21-15, 21-18 (0:51)

Match 82: Troy Field / Justin Johnson (Q30) def. Chris Flood / Rob McLean (Q35) 21-19, 21-15 (0:41)

Match 83: Chris Dedo / Evan Murray (Q46) def. Patrick Bolton / Matt Janas (Q19) 19-21, 21-17, 15-12 (1:10)

Match 84: Ric Cervantes / Mike Stewart (Q14) def. Charlie Caldwell / Steven Irvin (Q78) 25-27, 21-14, 15-5 (1:04)

Match 85: Marshall Brock / Aaren Rice (Q11) def. Gary Barnes / Riley Theunissen (Q54) 21-8, 21-19 (0:46)

Match 86: Reo Sorrentino / Szymon Tralka (Q43) def. Sterling Perkins / Steve Van Zwieten (Q22) 21-17, 15-21, 15-13 (1:02)

Match 87: Marcus Partain / Miles Partain (Q27) def. Abel Gustafson / Drew Pitlik (Q38) 21-10, 21-12 (0:32)

Match 88: Matt Motter / Mike Placek (Q59) def. Tal Shavit / Ryan Walker (Q6) 21-16, 21-17 (0:41)

Match 89: John Hamilton / Christian Honer (Q7) def. Parker Anderson / Kailum Rinaldi (Q58) 21-15, 21-13 (0:39)

Match 90: Chris Albers / Thadeus Niemira (Q39) def. Danko Iordanov / Chris McDonald (Q26) 21-16, 18-21, 15-11 (1:01)

Match 91: Dylan Holland / Tristan Patterson (Q23) def. Marcus Duffey / Nathan Yang (Q42) 20-22, 21-15, 15-10 (1:00)

Match 92: Jake Rosener / Garrett Wessberg (Q10) def. Alex Pepke / Michael Vellutato (Q74) 21-11, 21-12 (0:34)

Match 93: Colton Cowell / Jeff Urton (Q79) def. Joel Blocksom / Tom Kohler (Q15) 21-16, 20-22, 17-15 (1:08)

Match 94: Christopher Long / Jace Olsen (Q47) def. Jacob Landel / Chicory Roth (Q18) 21-16, 21-15 (0:40)

Match 95: Travis Schoonover / David Smith (Q31) def. Mika Hunkin / Thomas Ta (Q34) 21-7, 21-13 (0:37)

Match 96: Dan Buehring / Chris Luers (Q2) def. Michael Airola / David McBride (Q66) 21-15, 21-18 (0:47)

Round 3

Match 97: Kacey Losik / Garrett Wilson (Q32) def. Francisco Quesada-Paneque / Troy Schlicker (Q1) 27-25, 21-12 (0:45)

Match 98: Kyle Friend / Myles Muagututia (Q17) def. Marcin Jagoda / Tomas Salava (Q16) 19-21, 21-9, 16-14 (1:01)

Match 99: Charles VanRees / Logan Webber (Q24) def. Travis Mewhirter / David Vander Meer (Q9) 21-19, 21-18 (0:41)

Match 100: Michael Boag / Bobby Jacobs (Q25) def. Tim May / Travis Woloson (Q8) 21-17, 21-18 (0:43)

Match 101: Brian Miller / Brett Ryan (Q5) def. Eric Beranek / Matt Prosser (Q37) 21-16, 21-15 (0:46)

Match 102: Will Bantle / Robert Mullahey (Q44) def. Matt Baleiko / Michael Harrison (Q12) 21-18, 19-21, 15-12 (1:08)

Match 103: Bruno Amorim / Ozz Borges (Q20) def. Cole Fiers / Hagen Smith (Q52) 21-15, 22-20 (0:54)

Match 104: Reuben Danley / Gabriel Ospina (Q29) def. Paul Lotman / Alejandro Parra (Q4) 21-17, 21-14 (0:42)

Match 105: Paul Araiza / Ian Satterfield (Q3) def. Troy Field / Justin Johnson (Q30) 21-16, 21-12 (0:44)

Match 106: Ric Cervantes / Mike Stewart (Q14) def. Chris Dedo / Evan Murray (Q46) 21-18, 21-11 (0:42)

Match 107: Marshall Brock / Aaren Rice (Q11) def. Reo Sorrentino / Szymon Tralka (Q43) 21-19, 21-16 (0:42)

Match 108: Marcus Partain / Miles Partain (Q27) def. Matt Motter / Mike Placek (Q59) 21-15, 15-21, 15-11 (1:07)

Match 109: John Hamilton / Christian Honer (Q7) def. Chris Albers / Thadeus Niemira (Q39) 21-17, 21-12 (0:45)

Match 110: Jake Rosener / Garrett Wessberg (Q10) def. Dylan Holland / Tristan Patterson (Q23) 21-14, 21-9 (0:35)

Match 111: Christopher Long / Jace Olsen (Q47) def. Colton Cowell / Jeff Urton (Q79) 21-18, 16-21, 15-13 (0:58)

Match 112: Travis Schoonover / David Smith (Q31) def. Dan Buehring / Chris Luers (Q2) 18-21, 21-14, 15-10 (1:02)

Round 4

Match 113: Kyle Friend / Myles Muagututia (Q17) def. Kacey Losik / Garrett Wilson (Q32) 21-16, 21-16 (0:39)

Match 114: Michael Boag / Bobby Jacobs (Q25) def. Charles VanRees / Logan Webber (Q24) 23-21, 21-12 (0:43)

Match 115: Brian Miller / Brett Ryan (Q5) def. Will Bantle / Robert Mullahey (Q44) 21-17, 21-23, 15-11 (1:00)

Match 116: Bruno Amorim / Ozz Borges (Q20) def. Reuben Danley / Gabriel Ospina (Q29) 21-19, 21-19 (0:44)

Match 117: Ric Cervantes / Mike Stewart (Q14) def. Paul Araiza / Ian Satterfield (Q3)21-17, 18-21, 15-12 (1:07)

Match 118: Marcus Partain / Miles Partain (Q27) def. Marshall Brock / Aaren Rice (Q11)21-17, 24-22 (0:49)

Match 119: Jake Rosener / Garrett Wessberg (Q10) def. John Hamilton / Christian Honer (Q7) 21-19, 21-17 (0:48)

Match 120: Travis Schoonover / David Smith (Q31) def. Christopher Long / Jace Olsen (Q47) 21-11, 21-14 (0:34)