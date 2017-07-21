Four winner’s bracket upsets at AVP Hermosa Friday

Given that Hermosa is an expanded 24 team main draw event, and most of the top dogs are overseas playing FIVB Olsztyn, you probably wouldn’t expect much in the way of upsets on a Friday.

Or would you?

In Friday winner’s bracket play, there were four upsets of significance in a normally quiet Friday.

The hastily assembled team of Tim Bomgren and Curt Toppel toppled top-seeded Billy Allen and Stafford Slick 20-22, 21-15, 15-12.

Piotr Marcinak and Roberto “Rafu” Rodriguez sent fourth-seeded Jeremy Casebeer and John Mayer to the contender’s bracket in a straight set 21-14, 21-14 win.

Sixth-seeded Lane Carico and Alix Klineman upset third-seeded Jen Fopma and Kelly Reeves 21-18, 14-21, 18-16.

And Caitlin Ledoux and Maria Clara Salgado sent second-seeded Kim DiCello and Emily Stockman to the contender’s bracket in a tough 18-21, 21-19, 15-11 65 minute match.

Bomgren has played 37 of his 39 tournaments blocking for his brother Brian, who was unable to go in Hermosa due to knee issues. Toppel, one of the most physical blockers on tour, was a most unconventional blocker/blocker combination on the tour, especially given the dearth of blockers.

But perhaps Bomgren and Toppel have stumbled upon something, after advancing through the winner’s bracket. Bomgren enjoys the rare luxury of playing defender: “Playing behind Curt makes my job a little bit easier in the back there,” said Bomgren, “for obvious reasons.”

Toppel has been caught in the revolving partner door of late, having played with eight partners from 2016-17, and acknowledges that they are forced to keep things simple: “Since we haven’t played together before, we are sticking to a pretty simple plan of offense and defense and focusing on doing the little things well.”

In contrast, Hermosa will be Marciniak’s and Rodriguez’ fourth tournament together. They seem to be coming together, based on a ninth in Seattle and a 13th in San Francisco. Marciniak, a Floridian, credits their ability to practice together: “I finally had a chance to come to Hermosa Beach a couple of weeks before the tournament so we got a chance to practice almost every day. We’ve been working on a couple of things to make our game more efficient and play as a team. We’re playing with confidence and put a lot of pressure on our opponents and enjoyed volleyball today.”

Competition continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT. Streaming can be viewed here.

Men’s Winner’s Bracket

Round 1

Match 1: Brian Miller/Brett Ryan (17, Q5) def. Jorge Martinez/Ian Satterfield (16) 12-21, 21-15, 15-13 (0:49)

Match 2: Tim Bomgren/Curt Toppel (9) def. Travis Schoonover/David Smith (24, Q31) 21-16, 21-17 (0:46)

Match 3: Piotr Marciniak/Roberto Rodriguez (12) def. Bruno Amorim/Ozz Borges (21, Q20) 21-18, 21-18 (0:44)

Match 4: Pedro Brazao/Dave McKienzie (13) def. Kyle Friend/Myles Muagututia (20, Q17) 21-17, 21-17 (0:43)

Match 5: Ric Cervantes/Mike Stewart (19, Q14) def. Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (14) 21-15, 16-21, 16-14 (0:55)

Match 6: Brian Cook/Adam Roberts (11) def. Michael Boag/Bobby Jacobs (22, Q25) 16-21, 21-10, 15-6 (0:49)

Match 7: Michael Brunsting/Jeff Samuels (10) def. Marcus Partain/Miles Partain (23, Q27) 21-16, 19-21, 16-14 (1:14)

Match 8: Raffe Paulis/Spencer Sauter (15) def. Jake Rosener/Garrett Wessberg (18, Q10) 21-17, 21-18 (0:41)

Round 2

Match 9: Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (1) def. Brian Miller/Brett Ryan (17, Q5) 21-19, 21-17 (0:41)

Match 10: Tim Bomgren/Curt Toppel (9) def. Avery Drost/Chase Frishman (8) 18-21, 21-17, 15-11 (1:06)

Match 11: Piotr Marciniak/Roberto Rodriguez (12) def. Ed Ratledge/Eric Zaun (5) 21-15, 21-19 (0:45)

Match 12: Jeremy Casebeer/John Mayer (4) def. Pedro Brazao/Dave McKienzie (13) 21-14, 21-15 (0:43)

Match 13: Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal (3) def. Ric Cervantes/Mike Stewart (19, Q14) 21-12, 21-12 (0:49)

Match 14: Ty Loomis/Maddison McKibbin (6) def. Brian Cook/Adam Roberts (11) 21-16, 21-18 (0:43)

Match 15: Reid Priddy/Ricardo Santos (7) def. Michael Brunsting/Jeff Samuels (10) 21-14, 17-21, 16-14 (1:10)

Match 16: Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (2) def. Raffe Paulis/Spencer Sauter (15) 21-9, 21-19 (0:41)

Round 3

Match 17: Tim Bomgren/Curt Toppel (9) def. Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (1) 20-22, 21-15, 15-12 (0:53)

Match 18: Piotr Marciniak/Roberto Rodriguez (12) def. Jeremy Casebeer/John Mayer (4) 21-14, 21-14 (0:42)

Match 19: Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal (3) def. Ty Loomis/Maddison McKibbin (6) 21-16, 21-13 (0:45)

Match 20: Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (2) def. Reid Priddy/Ricardo Santos (7) 21-19, 21-17 (0:50)

Round 4

Match 21: Tim Bomgren/Curt Toppel (9) vs. Piotr Marciniak/Roberto Rodriguez (12)

Match 22: Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal (3) vs. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (2)

Men’s Contender’s Bracket

Round 1

Match 23: Jorge Martinez/Ian Satterfield (16) def. Raffe Paulis/Spencer Sauter (15) 21-13, 17-21, 15-12 (0:58)

Match 24: Michael Brunsting/Jeff Samuels (10) def. Travis Schoonover/David Smith (24, Q31) 21-17, 21-19 (0:47)

Match 25: Brian Cook/Adam Roberts (11) def. Bruno Amorim/Ozz Borges (21, Q20) 21-14, 21-15 (0:34)

Match 26: Kyle Friend/Myles Muagututia (20, Q17) def. Ric Cervantes/Mike Stewart (19, Q14) 21-12, 19-21, 15-7 (0:55)

Match 27: Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (14) def. Pedro Brazao/Dave McKienzie (13) 21-18, 21-17 (0:53)

Match 28: Ed Ratledge/Eric Zaun (5) def. Michael Boag/Bobby Jacobs (22, Q25) 21-15, 21-16 (0:50)

Match 29: Avery Drost/Chase Frishman (8) def. Marcus Partain/Miles Partain (23, Q27) 21-13, 21-10 (0:36)

Match 30: Jake Rosener/Garrett Wessberg (18, Q10) def. Brian Miller/Brett Ryan (17, Q5) 21-19, 17-21, 15-7 (1:01)

Women’s Winner’s Bracket

Round 1

Match 1: Mackenzie Phelps-Ponnet/Molly Turner (17, Q4) def. Briana Hinga/Bre Moreland (16) 21-18, 21-11 (0:36)

Match 2: Sheila Shaw/Xi Zhang (9) def. Claire Coppola/Hailey Harward (24, Q48) 21-19, 19-21, 15-8 (0:51)

Match 3: Lindsey Knudsen/Jessica Sykora (21, Q18) def. Lara Dykstra/Allie Wheeler (12) 21-19, 18-21, 15-12 (0:55)

Match 4: Brittany Howard/Corinne Quiggle (20, Q14) def. Terese Cannon/Nicolette Martin (13) 18-21, 21-19, 15-8 (0:48)

Match 5: Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler (14) def. Kathrin Winkler/Jacqui Wood (19, Q11) 21-14, 19-21, 15-9 (0:49)

Match 6: Skylar Caputo/Kimberly Smith (11) def. Macy Jerger/Tory Paranagua (22, Q24) 21-16, 21-11 (0:34)

Match 7: Caitlin Ledoux/Maria Clara Salgado (10) def. Jenna Belton/Elise Zappia (23, Q37) 21-10, 21-10 (0:30)

Match 8: Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough (15) def. Christina Vucich/Amanda Wiggins (18, Q7) 21-15, 20-22, 15-13 (1:12)

Round 2

Match 9: Emily Day/Brittany Hochevar (1) def. Mackenzie Phelps-Ponnet/Molly Turner (17, Q4) 21-15, 21-16 (0:36)

Match 10: Jace Pardon/Brittany Tiegs (8) def. Sheila Shaw/Xi Zhang (9) 18-21, 21-18, 15-11 (0:55)

Match 11: Janelle Allen/Jenny Kropp (5) def. Lindsey Knudsen/Jessica Sykora (21, Q18) 16-21, 21-14, 15-7 (0:48)

Match 12: Angela Bensend/Geena Urango (4) def. Brittany Howard/Corinne Quiggle (20, Q14) 21-14, 19-21, 15-12 (0:52)

Match 13: Jennifer Fopma/Kelly Reeves (3) def. Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler (14) 21-17, 22-20 (0:53)

Match 14: Lane Carico/Alix Klineman (6) def. Skylar Caputo/Kimberly Smith (11) 21-14, 19-21, 15-13 (0:58)

Match 15: Caitlin Ledoux/Maria Clara Salgado (10) def. Karolina Marciniak/Heather McGuire (7) 21-16, 21-19 (0:44)

Match 16: Kim DiCello/Emily Stockman (2) def. Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough (15) 21-19, 21-18 (0:45)

Round 3

Match 17: Emily Day/Brittany Hochevar (1) def. Jace Pardon/Brittany Tiegs (8) 21-19, 18-21, 15-11 (0:53)

Match 18: Angela Bensend/Geena Urango (4) def. Janelle Allen/Jenny Kropp (5) 21-18, 21-16 (0:44)

Match 19: Lane Carico/Alix Klineman (6) def. Jennifer Fopma/Kelly Reeves (3) 21-18, 14-21, 18-16 (1:05)

Match 20: Caitlin Ledoux/Maria Clara Salgado (10) def. Kim DiCello/Emily Stockman (2) 18-21, 21-19, 15-11 (1:05)

Round 4

Match 21: Emily Day/Brittany Hochevar (1) vs. Angela Bensend/Geena Urango (4)

Match 22: Lane Carico/Alix Klineman (6) vs. Caitlin Ledoux/Maria Clara Salgado (10)

Women’s Contender’s Bracket

Round 1

Match 23: Briana Hinga/Bre Moreland (16) def. Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough (15) 17-21, 21-17, 17-15 (1:11)

Match 24: Karolina Marciniak/Heather McGuire (7) def. Claire Coppola/Hailey Harward (24, Q48) 22-20, 21-19 (0:50)

Match 25: Lara Dykstra/Allie Wheeler (12) def. Skylar Caputo/Kimberly Smith (11) 15-21, 21-19, 15-11 (0:49)

Match 26: Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler (14) def. Terese Cannon/Nicolette Martin (13) 21-18, 17-21, 15-11 (0:52)

Match 27: Brittany Howard/Corinne Quiggle (20, Q14) def. Kathrin Winkler/Jacqui Wood (19, Q11) 21-16, 21-15 (0:33)

Match 28: Lindsey Knudsen/Jessica Sykora (21, Q18) def. Macy Jerger/Tory Paranagua (22, Q24) 21-18, 24-22 (0:43)

Match 29: Sheila Shaw/Xi Zhang (9) def. Jenna Belton/Elise Zappia (23, Q37) 21-19, 21-7 (0:33)

Match 30: Mackenzie Phelps-Ponnet/Molly Turner (17, Q4) def. Christina Vucich/Amanda Wiggins (18, Q7) 21-17, 21-19 (0:39)