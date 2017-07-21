Four winner’s bracket upsets at AVP Hermosa Friday

Given that Hermosa is an expanded 24 team main draw event, and most of the top dogs are overseas playing FIVB Olsztyn, you probably wouldn’t expect much in the way of upsets on a Friday.
Or would you?
In Friday winner’s bracket play, there were four upsets of significance in a normally quiet Friday.
The hastily assembled team of Tim Bomgren and Curt Toppel toppled top-seeded Billy Allen and Stafford Slick 20-22, 21-15, 15-12.
Piotr Marcinak and Roberto “Rafu” Rodriguez sent fourth-seeded Jeremy Casebeer and John Mayer to the contender’s bracket in a straight set 21-14, 21-14 win.
Sixth-seeded Lane Carico and Alix Klineman upset third-seeded Jen Fopma and Kelly Reeves 21-18, 14-21, 18-16.
And Caitlin Ledoux and Maria Clara Salgado sent second-seeded Kim DiCello and Emily Stockman to the contender’s bracket in a tough 18-21, 21-19, 15-11 65 minute match.
Bomgren has played 37 of his 39 tournaments blocking for his brother Brian, who was unable to go in Hermosa due to knee issues. Toppel, one of the most physical blockers on tour, was a most unconventional blocker/blocker combination on the tour, especially given the dearth of blockers.
But perhaps Bomgren and Toppel have stumbled upon something, after advancing through the winner’s bracket. Bomgren enjoys the rare luxury of playing defender: “Playing behind Curt makes my job a little bit easier in the back there,” said Bomgren, “for obvious reasons.”
Toppel has been caught in the revolving partner door of late, having played with eight partners from 2016-17, and acknowledges that they are forced to keep things simple: “Since we haven’t played together before, we are sticking to a pretty simple plan of offense and defense and focusing on doing the little things well.”
In contrast, Hermosa will be Marciniak’s and Rodriguez’ fourth tournament together. They seem to be coming together, based on a ninth in Seattle and a 13th in San Francisco. Marciniak, a Floridian, credits their ability to practice together: “I finally had a chance to come to Hermosa Beach a couple of weeks before the tournament so we got a chance to practice almost every day. We’ve been working on a couple of things to make our game more efficient and play as a team. We’re playing with confidence and put a lot of pressure on our opponents and enjoyed volleyball today.”
Competition continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT. Streaming can be viewed here.
Men’s Winner’s Bracket
Round 1
Match 1: Brian Miller/Brett Ryan (17, Q5) def. Jorge Martinez/Ian Satterfield (16) 12-21, 21-15, 15-13 (0:49)
Match 2: Tim Bomgren/Curt Toppel (9) def. Travis Schoonover/David Smith (24, Q31) 21-16, 21-17 (0:46)
Match 3: Piotr Marciniak/Roberto Rodriguez (12) def. Bruno Amorim/Ozz Borges (21, Q20) 21-18, 21-18 (0:44)
Match 4: Pedro Brazao/Dave McKienzie (13) def. Kyle Friend/Myles Muagututia (20, Q17) 21-17, 21-17 (0:43)
Match 5: Ric Cervantes/Mike Stewart (19, Q14) def. Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (14) 21-15, 16-21, 16-14 (0:55)
Match 6: Brian Cook/Adam Roberts (11) def. Michael Boag/Bobby Jacobs (22, Q25) 16-21, 21-10, 15-6 (0:49)
Match 7: Michael Brunsting/Jeff Samuels (10) def. Marcus Partain/Miles Partain (23, Q27) 21-16, 19-21, 16-14 (1:14)