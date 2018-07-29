AVP Hermosa Beach: Brunner-Hyden, Hughes-Ross win titles

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — Theo Brunner and John Hyden were down 14-12 in the third set, but rallied Sunday to win the AVP Hermosa Beach Open, beating Ryan Doherty and Billy Allen 21-19, 16-21, 16-14 in a match that took exactly one hour.

The win is Brunner and Hyden’s first AVP win this year, following a ninth in Austin and thirds in New York and Seattle.

Hyden, who tallied 23 kills, 12 digs, and hit .381, enjoyed the win. “It feels fantastic,” Hyden said, “We just haven’t gotten over the hump. To battle through a three game match earlier in the heat, and not have as much rest as the other team we just played, it feels really good to pull that out.”

Brunner, who had 14 kills, 5 blocks, and hit .455, knew that down 14-12, they had a shot with the freeze rule. “I’ve played a lot of matches in my career so far,” Brunner said, “and I’ve had a lot of comebacks, so with the freeze rule, I just thought that if we could get in a sideout rhythm, we could use that adrenalin at the end of the game to go big, but Ryan is so damn big, he’s hard to block. I knew we had a great shot if we could sideout a couple of times and get in their head a little bit.”

For the rest of the Rob Espero’s interview, see below.

Earlier, Sara Hughes and Summer Ross made it 2 for 2 on the AVP tour this season with a 19-21, 21-19, 17-15 victory over April Ross and Alix Klineman. The winners, who also took gold at AVP New York, went up 14-13 in the third and the set went through 23 serves after the freeze kicked in before they finally closed it out.

Hughes scored 19 kills, an impressive 25 digs, and hit .318. Hughes credited her digging to her attitude. “My goal was to not let anything hit the sand,” Hughes said, “to just go all out, and I hope I did that. I just wanted to get every ball I could.”

Summer Ross had 27 kills, eight digs, two blocks, two aces, and hit .458. Ross credited her offensive performance to a realization she had this year. “Just coming into volleyball this year,” Ross said, I know I have to hit and come in strong every time if I want to get a kill at this level. April is playing really well, she’s setting a new standard where you have to come out aggressive every time.

The remainder of Hughes’ and Ross’ winners’ interview is posted below.

Each winning pair split $15,000. Both teams are headed to Vienna for the final five-star event of the FIVB calendar. Ross and Hughes were heading directly to the airport, while Hyden and Brunner could enjoy the evening celebrating with family and friends, with a Monday departure.