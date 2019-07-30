AVP Hermosa Beach photo gallery

Katie Hogan plays a net serve/Mark Rigney photography
HERMOSA BEACH — Opportunity abounded at AVP Hermosa Beach as many of the top dogs competed overseas. Chase Budinger seized the opportunity to capture his first AVP win in front of the home crowd with Casey Patterson, who added his 15th win, his first in three years.
Loyola Marymount products Emily Day and Betsi Flint won their title without dropping a set to give Day her 10th title, Flint her fifth.
There were a number of notable finishes, including a final for Miles Evans, playing in his first event with Ryan Doherty. Former USA middle blocker David Lee not only won his first AVP main draw match, but reached his first semifinal with Sean Rosenthal.
On the women’s side, three teams (Katie Hogan and Megan Rice, Sheila Shaw and Mackenzie Ponnet, and Zana Muno and Crissy Jones) came out of the qualifier to reach the Hermosa semifinals, Shaw after breaking her finger during qualifying.
VolleyballMag.com publisher Ed Chan and contributors Mark Rigney and Jim Wolf were on hand and present the following photo gallery.
Ben Shassol hits line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Betsi Flint celebrates the win with champagne/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Earl Schultz elevates for a spike/Jim Wolf photography
Tory Paranagua gets there for the block touch/Jim Wolf photography
Delaney Knudsen takes advantage of the open net/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ty Loomis anticipates a shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
David Lee is pumped in his first semifinal/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
David Vander Meer celebrates a late-afternoon block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Casey Patterson hustles for a dig/Jim Wolf photography
Jhony Salvador goes through the wickets/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Casey Patterson runs down a high line/Mark Rigney photography
Megan Rice turns inside out for the cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Andrew Dentler handles an overpass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brian Miller avoids the Marcus Partain block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Betsi Flint makes an all-out effort/Jim Wolf photography
Ryan Doherty dives for a touch off the block/Mark Rigney photography
Stafford Slick lunges to keep the ball alive/Jim Wolf photography
Camie Manwill blocks Sammee Thomas’ angle swing/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Zana Muno came out of the qualifier to finish third/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Billy Allen reads a cut shot/Mark Rigney photography
Crissy Jones runs down a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sara Hughes plays the reverse poke/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Skylar DelSol draws the block with a jump set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sean Rosenthal makes an athletic save/Mark Rigney photography
David Lee celebrates a block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brian Miller takes the seam serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Amelia Smith reads a shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kim Hildreth dives for the serve but the tape alters its path/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Matt Shassol gets underneath a tape serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Blocker Chase Budinger pulls back to avoid a Roberto “Rafu” Rodriguez tool/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jayelin Lombard keeps her eyes on the ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Casey Patterson runs down a shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Maria Clara Salgado goes all out for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Christian Honer runs down a block touch/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Travis Mewhirter rubs sand on his forearms/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
LMU alumni Emily Day, John Mayer, and Betsi Flint celebrate the championship win/Mark Rigney photography
Aaron Wachtfogel takes an angle swing/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Matt Olson spikes angle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sean Rosenthal goes to full extension for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Carly Wopat emotes after a block/Mark Rigney photography
Katie Spieler hustles for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
David Lee stretches for the outside set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Zana Muno slides underneath a dig/Jim Wolf photography
Katie Hogan and Megan Rice hug after the qualifiers win a spot in the finals/Mark Rigney photography
Mackenzie Ponnet dives for the high line shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Camie Manwill picks up a shot shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Chase Budinger pulls a set out of the net/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Carly Wopat outreaches Jayelin Lombard/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Betsi Flint can’t quite save this cut shot/Mark Rigney photography
Ed Ratledge takes Billy Allen’s line/Jim Wolf photography
Aurora Pa’aluhi slides in for the short serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Mackenzie Ponnet celebrates a block/Mark Rigney photography
Casey Patterson acknowledges one of Chase Budinger’s blocks/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Carly Wopat hustles to play a ball over/Jim Wolf photography
Miles Partain hits the sand after a dig attempt/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jeremy Casebeer has to play the ball over/Jim Wolf photography
Haley Gibson lunges for the line serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
David Lee shuts down Troy Field’s angle/Jim Wolf photography
Sheila Shaw passes, creating a spray of sand/Mark Rigney photography
Delaney Knudsen plays a short serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Megan Rice and Katie Hogan come together after their semifinal win/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
David Vander Meer drives for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Steven Irvin takes advantage of the open line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Roberto “Rafu” Rodriguez lunges for a hard-driven spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sheila Shaw’s signals are impaired by her broken pinky finger during Thursday’s qualifier play/Jim Wolf photography
Traci Callahan stretches for the dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sasha Karelov tries to avoid partner Lauren DeTurk/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kyle Radde dives for the tape serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Caitlin Moon dives backwards for the jumbo shot in the AVPFirst final/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sarah Schermerhorn makes a scramble play/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Emily Day gets her hands on a Zana Muno spike/Mark Rigney photography
Camie Manwill makes a pokey dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Katie Spieler gets dirty after a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ed Ratledge reacts to a block/Mark Rigney photography
Agnieszka Pregowska lunges for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sarah Schermerhorn picks up the short serve/Mark Rigney photography
Zana Muno and Crissy Jones celebrate making Sunday out of the qualifier/Mark Rigney photography
Abril Bustamante goes all out for a tape serve/Jim Wolf photography
Katie Hogan plays a net serve/Mark Rigney photography
Molly Turner celebrates the win/Mark Rigney photography
Jessica Gaffney lunges for a set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Chris Dedo dives for the short serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Traci Callahan drives for the dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Zana Muno takes a spike in the shoulder/Mark Rigney photography
Sammee Thomas plays a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Caitlin Moon makes a backhand save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Zana Muno stretches for the ball during a hustle play/Jim Wolf photography
Chase Budinger had plenty to celebrate in his first AVP win/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sheila Shaw passes on stadium court/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
