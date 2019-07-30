AVP Hermosa Beach photo gallery

HERMOSA BEACH — Opportunity abounded at AVP Hermosa Beach as many of the top dogs competed overseas. Chase Budinger seized the opportunity to capture his first AVP win in front of the home crowd with Casey Patterson, who added his 15th win, his first in three years.

Loyola Marymount products Emily Day and Betsi Flint won their title without dropping a set to give Day her 10th title, Flint her fifth.

There were a number of notable finishes, including a final for Miles Evans, playing in his first event with Ryan Doherty. Former USA middle blocker David Lee not only won his first AVP main draw match, but reached his first semifinal with Sean Rosenthal.

On the women’s side, three teams (Katie Hogan and Megan Rice, Sheila Shaw and Mackenzie Ponnet, and Zana Muno and Crissy Jones) came out of the qualifier to reach the Hermosa semifinals, Shaw after breaking her finger during qualifying.

VolleyballMag.com publisher Ed Chan and contributors Mark Rigney and Jim Wolf were on hand and present the following photo gallery.