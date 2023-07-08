Three of the top four men’s seeds went unbeaten Friday at the AVP Hermosa Beach Open, but things were more unpredictable for the women.

Top-seeded Tri Bourne and Chaim Schalk won two matches in two sets each, although they won the first set of their second-round match over Chase Frishman and Billy Kolinske 29-27.

Top-seeded Hailey Harward and Kelley Kolinske, Billy’s wife, had to go three to win their opener but then lost in three to Brook Bauer and Katie Horton.

WOMEN

Friday’s results

Hailey Harward/Kelley Kolinske (1) def. Devon Newberry/Jaden Whitmarsh (16) 19-21, 21-16, 15-8

Brook Bauer/Katie Horton (9) def. Kimberly Hildreth/Teegan Van Gunst (8) 22-20, 11-21, 15-12

Macy Jerger/Megan Rice (12) def. Katie Dickens/Jennifer Keddy (5) 21-13, 21-16

Megan J. Rice/Savvy Simo (13) def. Larissa Maestrini/Liliane Maestrini (4) 21-15, 21-15

Deahna Kraft/Zana Muno (3) def. Lexy Denaburg/Carly Kan (14) 21-17, 19-21, 15-12

Corinne Quiggle/Sarah Schermerhorn (6) def. Jessica Gaffney/Kelly Reeves (11) 22-20, 16-21, 15-10

Madelyne Anderson/Molly Turner (7) def. Carly Skjodt/Geena Urango (10) 23-21, 21-17

Megan Kraft/Emily Stockman (2) def. Ashley Pater/Sarah Wood (15) 21-15, 21-17

Round 2

Brook Bauer/Katie Horton (9) def. Hailey Harward/Kelley Kolinske (1) 19-21, 21-15, 15-11

Megan J. Rice/Savvy Simo (13) def. Macy Jerger/Megan Rice (12) 18-21, 21-16, 15-11

Corinne Quiggle/Sarah Schermerhorn (6) def. Deahna Kraft/Zana Muno (3) 21-19, 21-17

Megan Kraft/Emily Stockman (2) def. Madelyne Anderson/Molly Turner (7) 21-15, 21-16

Saturday’s schedule

Brook Bauer/Katie Horton (9) vs. Megan J. Rice/Savvy Simo (13)

Corinne Quiggle/Sarah Schermerhorn (6) vs. Megan Kraft/Emily Stockman (2)

Ashley Pater/Sarah Wood (15) vs. Carly Skjodt/Geena Urango (10)

Jessica Gaffney/Kelly Reeves (11) vs. Lexy Denaburg/Carly Kan (14)

Larissa Maestrini/Liliane Maestrini (4) vs. Katie Dickens/Jennifer Keddy (5)

Kimberly Hildreth/Teegan Van Gunst (8) vs. Devon Newberry/Jaden Whitmarsh (16)

Macy Jerger/Megan Rice (12) vs. TBA

Hailey Harward/Kelley Kolinske (1) vs. TBA

Madelyne Anderson/Molly Turner (7) vs. TBA

Deahna Kraft/Zana Muno (3) vs. TBA

MEN

Friday’s results

Tri Bourne/Chaim Schalk (1) def. Dylan Maarek/Spencer Sauter (16) 21-10, 21-17

Chase Frishman/Billy Kolinske (9) def. Phil Dalhausser/Avery Drost (8) 30-28, 21-16

Billy Allen/Alison Cerutti (12) def. Evan Cory/Troy Field (5) 21-17, 21-15 (0:38)

Chase Budinger/Miles Evans (4) def. John-Michael Plummer/Lev Priima (13) 21-14, 21-12 (0:37)

Taylor Crabb/Taylor Sander (3) def. John Hamilton/Travis Mewhirter (14) 21-18, 21-10

Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend (6) def. Dave Palm/Roberto Rodriguez (11) 21-15, 21-10

Tim Bomgren/Paul Lotman (7) def. Hagen Smith/Logan Webber (10) 21-17, 25-23

Theo Brunner/Trevor Crabb (2) def. Wyatt Harrison/Jacob Landel (15) 21-12, 21-13

Round 2

Tri Bourne/Chaim Schalk (1) def. Chase Frishman/Billy Kolinske (9) 29-27, 21-19

Billy Allen/Alison Cerutti (12) def. Chase Budinger/Miles Evans (4) 21-17, 27-25

Taylor Crabb/Taylor Sander (3) def. Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend (6) 21-14, 24-22

Theo Brunner/Trevor Crabb (2) def. Tim Bomgren/Paul Lotman (7) 21-12, 21-16