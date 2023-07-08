Saturday’s schedule Brook Bauer/Katie Horton (9) vs. Megan J. Rice/Savvy Simo (13)
Corinne Quiggle/Sarah Schermerhorn (6) vs. Megan Kraft/Emily Stockman (2)
Ashley Pater/Sarah Wood (15) vs. Carly Skjodt/Geena Urango (10)
Jessica Gaffney/Kelly Reeves (11) vs. Lexy Denaburg/Carly Kan (14)
Larissa Maestrini/Liliane Maestrini (4) vs. Katie Dickens/Jennifer Keddy (5)
Kimberly Hildreth/Teegan Van Gunst (8) vs. Devon Newberry/Jaden Whitmarsh (16)
Macy Jerger/Megan Rice (12) vs. TBA
Hailey Harward/Kelley Kolinske (1) vs. TBA
Madelyne Anderson/Molly Turner (7) vs. TBA
Deahna Kraft/Zana Muno (3) vs. TBA
MEN Friday’s results Tri Bourne/Chaim Schalk (1) def. Dylan Maarek/Spencer Sauter (16) 21-10, 21-17
Chase Frishman/Billy Kolinske (9) def. Phil Dalhausser/Avery Drost (8) 30-28, 21-16
Billy Allen/Alison Cerutti (12) def. Evan Cory/Troy Field (5) 21-17, 21-15 (0:38)
Chase Budinger/Miles Evans (4) def. John-Michael Plummer/Lev Priima (13) 21-14, 21-12 (0:37)
Taylor Crabb/Taylor Sander (3) def. John Hamilton/Travis Mewhirter (14) 21-18, 21-10
Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend (6) def. Dave Palm/Roberto Rodriguez (11) 21-15, 21-10
Tim Bomgren/Paul Lotman (7) def. Hagen Smith/Logan Webber (10) 21-17, 25-23
Theo Brunner/Trevor Crabb (2) def. Wyatt Harrison/Jacob Landel (15) 21-12, 21-13 Round 2
Tri Bourne/Chaim Schalk (1) def. Chase Frishman/Billy Kolinske (9) 29-27, 21-19
Billy Allen/Alison Cerutti (12) def. Chase Budinger/Miles Evans (4) 21-17, 27-25
Taylor Crabb/Taylor Sander (3) def. Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend (6) 21-14, 24-22
Theo Brunner/Trevor Crabb (2) def. Tim Bomgren/Paul Lotman (7) 21-12, 21-16
Saturday’s schedule Winners bracket
Round 3
Tri Bourne/Chaim Schalk (1) vs. Billy Allen/Alison Cerutti (12)
Taylor Crabb/Taylor Sander (3) vs. Theo Brunner/Trevor Crabb (2) Contenders bracket
Round 1
Wyatt Harrison/Jacob Landel (15) vs. Hagen Smith/Logan Webber (10)
Dave Palm/Roberto Rodriguez (11) vs. John Hamilton/Travis Mewhirter (14)
John-Michael Plummer/Lev Priima (13) vs. Evan Cory/Troy Field (5)
Phil Dalhausser/Avery Drost (8) vs. Dylan Maarek/Spencer Sauter (16) Round 2
Chase Budinger/Miles Evans (4) vs. TBA
Chase Frishman/Billy Kolinske (9) vs. TBA
Tim Bomgren/Paul Lotman (7) vs. TBA
Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend (6) vs. TBA
