Top-seeded Tri Bourne and Chaim Schalk and second-seeded Theo Brunner and Trevor Crabb are in the semifinals, waiting to see what unfolds Sunday morning.

But on the women’s side of the AVP Pro Series Hermosa Beach Open, the top seed is out and it’s possible all four semifinalists could be seeded No. 6 or lower.

Bourne and Schalk advanced with a 21-18, 21-19 win over 12th-seeded Billy Allen and Alison Cerutti, while Brunner and Crabb beat third-seeded Team Taylor, Crabb’s brother Taylor and Taylor Sander, 17-21, 21-15, 15-12.

Accordingly, Allen-Cerutti play eighth-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Avery Drost for the right to play Bourne-Schalk, while Crabb-Sander face fourth-seeded Chase Budinger and Miles Evans to try force a Crabb brothers rematch.

The women’s semifinals include 13th-seeded Megan Rice and Savvy Simo and sixth-seeded Corinne Quiggle and Sarah Schermerhorn.

Rice (the one from the California, not Florida) and Simo, moved on with a 21-19, 21-18 win over Brook Bauer and Katie Horton. “Quigglehorn” knocked off second-seeded Megan Kraft and Emily Stockman — the only top-five seed remaining — 21-18, 21-16.

Bauer-Horton play seventh-seeded Madelyne Anderson and Molly Turner to get to a semifinal against Quiggle-Schermerhorn, while Kraft-Stockman face 14th-seeded Lexy Denaburg and Carly Kan.

Among Saturday’s results, Denaburg and Kan knocked out top-seeded Hailey Harward and Kelley Kolinske 17-21, 21-14, 15-12; and No. 16 Devon Newberry and Jaden Whitmarsh thumped third-seeded Deahna Kraft and Zana Muno 21-15, 21-18.

Denaburg and Kan stayed alive with a 21-18, 21-18 win over 10th-seeded Carly Skojdt and Geena Urango, but Newberry-Whitmarsh lost to Anderson and Turner 21-16, 21-18.

Results and schedules can be found at bvbinfo.com and avp.com.

Earlier matches will be streamed on ESPN+ and the Bally Live app. Sunday’s finals will be shown live on ESPNews at 1 p.m. Pacific.

Saturday’s results

MEN

Winners bracket

Tri Bourne/Chaim Schalk (1) def. Billy Allen/Alison Cerutti (12) 21-18, 21-19 (0:49)

Theo Brunner/Trevor Crabb (2) def. Taylor Crabb/Taylor Sander (3) 17-21, 21-15, 15-12 (1:00)

Contender’s bracket

Round 1

Hagen Smith/Logan Webber (10) def. Wyatt Harrison/Jacob Landel (15) 16-21, 21-17, 15-11 (1:05)

JD Hamilton/Travis Mewhirter (14) def. Dave Palm/Roberto Rodriguez (11) 22-20, 21-19 (0:52)

Evan Cory/Troy Field (5) def. John-Michael Plummer/Lev Priima (13) 17-21, 21-12, 15-8 (1:02)

Phil Dalhausser/Avery Drost (8) def. Dylan Maarek/Spencer Sauter (16) 21-17, 29-27 (0:51)

Round 2

Chase Budinger/Miles Evans (4) def. Smith/Webber (10) 21-13, 22-20 (0:49)

JD Hamilton/Travis Mewhirter (14) def. Chase Frishman/Billy Kolinske (9) 21-18, 21-19 (0:52)

Tim Bomgren/Paul Lotman (7) def. Cory/Field (5) 21-16, 25-27, 19-17 (1:14)

Dalhausser/Drost (8) def. Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend (6) 21-19, 19-21, 15-10 (1:15)

Round 3

Budinger/Evans (4) def. Hamilton/Mewhirter (14) 21-14, 21-17 (0:42)

Dalhausser/Drost (8) def. Tim Bomgren/Paul Lotman (7) 21-18, 22-20 (0:51)