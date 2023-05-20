As the AVP Pro Series Huntington Beach heads into Saturday, the winners brackets show the top four seeds on the women’s side and Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 5 on the men’s.

Top-seeded Tri Bourne and Chaim Schalk play fifth-seeded Andy Benesh and Miles Partain, while third-seeded Team Taylor, Taylor Crabb and Taylor Sander play second-seeded Theo Brunner and Trevor Crabb.

Benesh and Partain (featured here earlier this week) stayed in the winners bracket by defeating fourth-seeded Chase Budinger and Miles Evans 21-17, 21-19. Bourne and Schalk had to go overtime to get past Tim Bomgren and Paul Lotman 21-17, 19-21, 18-16.

Here’s how the one-and-done contenders bracket stacks up Saturday:

Djordje Klasnic/Brian Miller (15, Q7) vs. Cody Caldwell/Chase Frishman (10)

Evan Cory/Logan Webber (11) vs. Skylar del Sol/Lev Priima (14, Q5)

Andrew Dentler/Jacob Landel (13, Q3) vs. Seain Cook/Jake Dietrich (12)

Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend (8) vs. Raffe Paulis/Jeff Samuels (16, Q9)

Awaiting them are Budinger and Miles Evans, Bomgren and Lotman, seventht-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Avery Drost and sixth-seeded Billy Allen and Troy Field.

Clearly it’s wide open, because in the last AVP event, two months ago in New Orleans, Bourne and Schalk defeated Allen and Field in the final.

Among the women, top-seeded Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes play fourth-seeded Betsi Flint and Julia Scoles and third-seeded Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson take on second-seeded Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss. Cheng and Hughes, grew up not far from Huntington Beach, beat Canadians Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson in the New Orleans final.

Among those four teams, just Flint and Scoles had to go three in any of their matches. Flint and Scoles beat fifth-seeded Terese Cannon and Sarah Sponcil 25-27, 21-12, 18-16 in the second round. They had to go to a third in their first match, too, when they defeated Larissa and Lili 21-16, 18-21, 17-15.

The match of the day saw 10th-seeed Deahna Kraft and Zana Muno down seventh-seeded Sarah Pavan and Kelly Reeves 21-13, 10-21, 23-21.

Saturday’s contenders bracket:

Jessica Gaffney/Carly Kan (15, Q5) vs. Sarah Pavan/Kelly Reeves (7)

Carly Skjodt/Geena Urango (11) vs. Kimberly Hildreth/Teegan Van Gunst (14, Q2)

Larissa Maestrini/Liliane Maestrini (13, Q1) vs. Toni Rodriguez/Savvy Simo (12)

Corinne Quiggle/Sarah Schermerhorn (9) vs. Madelyne Anderson/Molly Turner (16, Q6)

Waiting in the second round are Cannon and Sarah Sponcil, eighth-seeded Megan Kraft and Emily Stockman, Kraft and Muno and sixth-seeded Hailey Harward and Kelley Kolinske.